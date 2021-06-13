Douglas L. Racer, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. A resident of Waynesboro and retiree of Safeway and Giant Grocery Chains, he was born May 1, 1942 to the late George L. Racer and Violet Ruth Racer. Douglas was preceded in death by parents, George and Violet; his son, Keith Racer; father-in-law, Otis Seal and mother-in-law, Eva Seal.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Altha Racer; sister, Joann McGhee; brother, Steve Racer; and brother-in-law, Marshall Seal.
A graveside service will be conducted by pastor Lowell Wright at Graham Cemetery in Orange County, Virginia on Tuesday, June 15 2021, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Charollesville, VA 22911. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Altha, I am so sorry to hear about Doug. Please know that I am thinking of you. Mom passed in January at 94. She always remembered Keith. For me, I always remember the rides you gave me to work. It was a fun time with good memories. Time goes by so quickly and I wish you good memories and blessings from God. Love, Janice Morris-Horn
Janice Morris-Horn
Friend
June 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Doug passing. Gary loved working with him at Giant. He was such a wonderful person. God has taken a sweet man. Thoughts and Prayers for you and your family.
Gary and Phyllis Napier
Work
June 14, 2021
Sorry to hear of passing of Doug. Prayers are with you. I thought a lot of him and you. Think of you all . Share lots of memory when you all lived in Charlottesville.
Lottie Blincoe
Friend
June 13, 2021
Altha, so sorry to hear about Doug.my prayers are with you Doug was a wonderful person and surely be missed.
Judy Henderson
June 13, 2021
Doug was a totally awesome nice person. I worked with him at Giant. God definitely got another Angel. Prayers for his wife and family