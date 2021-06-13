Douglas Racer



Douglas L. Racer, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. A resident of Waynesboro and retiree of Safeway and Giant Grocery Chains, he was born May 1, 1942 to the late George L. Racer and Violet Ruth Racer. Douglas was preceded in death by parents, George and Violet; his son, Keith Racer; father-in-law, Otis Seal and mother-in-law, Eva Seal.



Douglas is survived by his wife, Altha Racer; sister, Joann McGhee; brother, Steve Racer; and brother-in-law, Marshall Seal.



A graveside service will be conducted by pastor Lowell Wright at Graham Cemetery in Orange County, Virginia on Tuesday, June 15 2021, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Charollesville, VA 22911. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



McDow Funeral Home



1701 West Main Street



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.