Dustin "Barney" Breeden
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Dustin Breeden

September 23, 1989 - March 6, 2021

Dustin "Barney" Shane Breeden, 31, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on September 23, 1989, in Charlottesville, Va. to Luther Herman Breeden III and Katrina Allison Conley Breeden.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mary Shotwell; daughter, Kaylee Elaine Breeden; stepdaughter, Alexus Grace Breeden; sister, Courtni Paige Breeden; uncle, Steven Breeden; aunts, Melissa Breeden, and Billie Jo Clark; mother-in-law, Karen Shotwell; best friend, Wesley Shifflett; his family at Stanardsville and Sneads Automotive; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandra Conley (MawMaw), Roger Conley, Dorothy Breeden, and Luther Breeden Jr.

Barney was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, "tinking" with cars as a dedicated mechanic, and playing baseball. No matter where or what was wrong, he was always willing to help anyone in need.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at High Top Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Powell officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Mar
11
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
High Top Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very very sorry for your loss. We are holding your family in our thoughts this day and always.
Holly Newman and John Fox
Coworker
March 19, 2021
Dear Luther and all of Dustin's family, Bill and I are so very sorry for your tragic loss. May the love of friends and family bring you comfort.
Brenda Clements Jones
Friend
March 14, 2021
My heart just aches for this dear family to lose a loved one as they did. Thoughts & continued prayers to each of his family members as they struggle thru these very hard times in the days to come. Our God is good and has made him one of his angels to watch over each of us. Thinking of yall qnd friends Always.
Sandy Mawyer
Friend
March 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Janet Holmes
Friend
March 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Suzanne and Greg Lawson
Friend
March 10, 2021
Destin you will be missed by everybody that new and loved you you are not only my friend you were my family love you cousin forever in my heart
Dillon Breeden
Family
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss of Dustin he was a wonderful young man my heart goes out to all of you
Gail Breeden
Family
March 10, 2021
Dani, Karen and Family,May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tiffany (Crawford) Weakley
Family
March 10, 2021
Trinie and Family, I am truly sorry for the loss of Dustin. May the love of family and friends comfort you during these difficult days. Dustin has departed from this earth but will never leave the hearts and minds of so many. I pray our Lord comforts you and your family. Sending love and Hugs..
Nancy Deane
March 10, 2021
Luther and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Gail Eppard
March 10, 2021
To the entire family. Please accept the sincerest condolences from my family. We all remember Dustin in a different way, but I will always remember him in his ball uniform with dirt smeared across his sweaty face as he played his heart out. I know he grew to a very caring man. I know this because he had you as parents and Mary as a partner.
Denise Shifflett
Friend
March 10, 2021
Katrina,

I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Connie Plaugher
March 10, 2021
Katrina, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Christy Heck
March 10, 2021
Melissa and Family I pray that God keep you and send His Holy Spirit to comfort you in your time of bereavement. God Bless you Karen Coles
Karen Coles
March 10, 2021
Luther and family please accept mine and my families deepest sympathy and condolences. We are thinking of you all and send our love and prayers. Lynn Dunn & Family
Lynn Dunn
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Trinie & Luther, So sorry for your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Alvis & Patsy
ALVIS KNIGHT
March 10, 2021
Luther and Family
I am sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Katie Brunelle
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Your light will shine forever favoritest nephew. I'm not going to say goodbye, just See ya later~
Melissa Breeden
Family
March 10, 2021
I remember Barney when I was growing up he was good friends with my cousins dusty and trevor , he was a great young man! Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs to Mary, you have been on my mind since Saturday. Prayers to the Shotwell and Breeden family.
Lauren Marshall
Family
March 9, 2021
Katrina,
We were so sorry to hear of Dustin's passing. We pray the Lord will give you and your family peace and comfort you at this time of sorrow.
TH. And Tammy Shifflett
Tammy Shifflett
Friend
March 9, 2021
Luther, Trinie & Family-
Thinking of you...We will never forget what a good person Dustin was, always very kind and willing to lend a hand. Find peace in all the treasured memories of him.
Frank & Angie
Frank Workman
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Praying that God will give you the strength and enough peace to go on loving, sharing and even celebrating the life that was His gift.
Regina Dodd
Family
March 9, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. You're family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bridget Gibson
Classmate
March 9, 2021
e are so sorry to hear of Dustin's passing. He was such a nice guy. Always kind & helpful. He will be missed by many. His family has our condolences & prayers.
Katie Viemeister
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the good memories carry you through the days ahead.
Wendy Layman
March 9, 2021
In my thoughts and prayers.
Marie Deane
Friend
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you ,such a nice looking man and a nice guy.Rest in Peace Sweet Dustin
Lisa Tilley
March 9, 2021
Lisa Tilley
March 9, 2021
RIP. THE FAMILY LOST A SHINING STAR.
Alice Snow
Family
March 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Remember the good times together. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Larry & Joyce Shifflett
Joyce Shifflett
Friend
March 9, 2021
Trinie, may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stephanie Haraway
Friend
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary and Tracy Deane
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss, keeping your family in my prayers.
Sandy Shifflett
Friend
March 9, 2021
Dale & Bunny. Conley
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
Larry Morris
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers for you all.
David & Donna Rogers
March 9, 2021
