Dustin Breeden
September 23, 1989 - March 6, 2021
Dustin "Barney" Shane Breeden, 31, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on September 23, 1989, in Charlottesville, Va. to Luther Herman Breeden III and Katrina Allison Conley Breeden.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mary Shotwell; daughter, Kaylee Elaine Breeden; stepdaughter, Alexus Grace Breeden; sister, Courtni Paige Breeden; uncle, Steven Breeden; aunts, Melissa Breeden, and Billie Jo Clark; mother-in-law, Karen Shotwell; best friend, Wesley Shifflett; his family at Stanardsville and Sneads Automotive; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandra Conley (MawMaw), Roger Conley, Dorothy Breeden, and Luther Breeden Jr.
Barney was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, "tinking" with cars as a dedicated mechanic, and playing baseball. No matter where or what was wrong, he was always willing to help anyone in need.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at High Top Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Powell officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.