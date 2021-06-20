Gosh.. I am so sorry to hear this news. I metal detected with E.V. way back in the late 1980's and enjoyed it, and his company, very much. I lost track of him in the early 1990's. My condolences to his family and friends. "Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees." -Stonewall Jackson's last words.

Rob Langdon Friend June 20, 2021