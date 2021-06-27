Earl was my personal physician from the time I returned to my prep school alma mater, Middlesex, to teach in 1969, into (as best I can recall) the 1980s. He was terrific. The amount of personal attention, and the _time_ he devoted to a patient -- e.g., in an annual physical -- seems breathtaking now... in a time when many doctors are barely allowed a quarter of an hour with a patient, under managed care. His warmth and caring were profoundly felt, by me and by scores of Middlesex students and staff. Coming from a family with a long medical tradition, I came to regard him -- along with Sid Wanzer -- as absolute models of what a top-tier physician should be. Ave atque vale.

Christopher Childs School September 2, 2021