Earl Franklin Bracker
December 22, 1933 - June 22, 2021
Earl Franklin Bracker died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Born in Green Bay, Wis., on December 22, 1933, to Florence Wescott and Martin Bracker, he attended East High School and later graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Lawrence College in 1956. After Lawrence, Earl attended Northwestern University Medical School and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Philadelphia General Hospital. Following his residency, he served in the army, which brought him to San Antonio, Texas, and Wurzburg, Germany. He moved to Concord, Mass., in 1966 with his wife, Bonnie, and three children, Anne, John, and Will. Earl started a private practice in Concord with his dear friend, Dr. Sidney Wanzer, and later partnered with others to form Concord Hillside Medical Associates. Before Bonnie's death in 1991, he joined the Harvard University Health Services and taught "Introduction to Clinical Medicine" at the University. In 1992, Earl "fell in love again" and married Paula Christman, and the two moved to Cambridge, Mass. After retiring from Harvard in 2011, Earl and Paula moved to University Village in Charlottesville, Va.
A lifelong learner, Earl had an insatiable curiosity about the world around him. He loved the time he spent in the Appalachian Mountains, at Skaket Beach in Orleans, Mass., and East Boothbay, Maine. Regularly enrolled in continuing education courses, even during COVID, Earl managed to weave anecdotes and historical facts into almost every conversation. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Central America, and the United States. An Eagle Scout to his core, he was always prepared and loved taking care of people. As a physician, a father, a husband, a grandfather, and a friend, Earl always listened intently and acted generously with integrity, selflessness, and grace.
Earl is survived by his wife, Paula Christman-Bracker; his children, Anne (Jefferson Singer), John (Rachel Countryman), Will; stepchildren: John Christman (Jill), Tom Christman (Debora Hoard), Paul Christman (Anne), Lauren Christman (Richard Polishuk); grandchildren, Olivia Singer (David), Chloe Singer (Brian Erb), Emma, Mason, Jessica Maier (Brandon), Jennica Christman, Ronan Christman, Kate Shepard (Robert), Georgia Christman, Jack Christman, Allie Christman, and Asher Charleston; and great-grandson, Nicholas Shepard.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Concord, Mass., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. For those not able to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.trinityconcord.org
.
Please consider a donation in Earl's memory to the Sierra Club or a cause you shared with him in lieu of flowers.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 27, 2021.