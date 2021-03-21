Menu
Edgar Thornton Bowles
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Edgar Thornton Bowles

September 7, 1945 - March 9, 2021

Edgar Thornton Bowles, was born on September 7, 1945, to the late Edgar T. Grady and Letitia A. Gardner of Cismont, Va. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in January.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert N. Bowles; and sister, Frances M. Lee.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Shawn and Lamont Bowles, both of Charlottesville, Virginia; his grandchildren, Qauimaine, Quamonte, and Quamesha all of Charlottesville, Virginia; his stepfather, Robert L. Gardner of Cismont, Virginia; his Aunt Marjorie Quarles of Cismont, Virginia; his brothers, James L. Gardner (Shekita) of Lousia, Virginia, Bobby L. Gardner of Cismont, Virginia, and Wayne R. Gardner (Carolyn) of Orlando, Florida; his sisters, Susie A. Bowles, Florence M. Grady and Annie M. Holden all of Charlottesville, Virginia; a special friend Anita Davis and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of UVA and Cedars Nursing Home for the care they provided the past several months in addition to Kristy Davis, for the kindness and care she provided.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 21, 2021.
