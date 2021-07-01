Menu
Edith Sandridge Ballard
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Edith Sandridge Ballard

July 14, 1922 - June 29, 2021

Edith Sandridge Ballard, 98, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born on July 14, 1922 to the late Bessie Batten Sandridge and Cole William Sandridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Chapman Ballard.

Edith was the Secretary and Treasurer of Standard Produce for many years. Outside of work she was an avid player of both bridge and golf, and was a member of the Farmington Country Club.

Most of all however, she cherished her family. She is survived by her sons, Bootie Ballard and his wife, Karen, and Bobby Ballard and his wife, Pat. She is also survived by her grandson, Austin Ballard, and her step-grandchildren, Leslie, Ryan and Taylor, along with five great-grandchildren.

Edith will be laid to rest next to her husband at Monticello Memory Gardens during a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
VA
Bobby and Bootie, Where to begin? So many wonderful memories of Edie and Chap and the times shared especially with Dip, Cabbage and Waldo. Edie is the final spoke in the wheel in heaven so I am sure the group has been waiting for a long time (and would have loved to wait longer for her) to relive the memories. I had purchased her birthday card last week but just saw this today and am out of town but will visit her and Chap as I do mom and dad monthly. July 3 is Mom's birthday for I will remember you all in my thoughts and prayers. If there is anything at all I can do, please let me know. Perhaps we can get together and talk about our memories when you can. Love to all of you, Anne
Anne Shipe
Friend
July 2, 2021
J am so sorry to hear about your mother. I met her years ago at your house. Mom knew her from working at A&P (Edith Easton).
David Easton
July 2, 2021
None in my part of the family will ever forget her never ending love of life. " Role Model " and " Firecracker " are how my kids describe her. Best Aunt ever.
Cole Sandridge
July 1, 2021
