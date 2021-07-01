Edith Sandridge Ballard
July 14, 1922 - June 29, 2021
Edith Sandridge Ballard, 98, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born on July 14, 1922 to the late Bessie Batten Sandridge and Cole William Sandridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Chapman Ballard.
Edith was the Secretary and Treasurer of Standard Produce for many years. Outside of work she was an avid player of both bridge and golf, and was a member of the Farmington Country Club.
Most of all however, she cherished her family. She is survived by her sons, Bootie Ballard and his wife, Karen, and Bobby Ballard and his wife, Pat. She is also survived by her grandson, Austin Ballard, and her step-grandchildren, Leslie, Ryan and Taylor, along with five great-grandchildren.
Edith will be laid to rest next to her husband at Monticello Memory Gardens during a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
.
Published by Daily Progress from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.