Bobby and Bootie, Where to begin? So many wonderful memories of Edie and Chap and the times shared especially with Dip, Cabbage and Waldo. Edie is the final spoke in the wheel in heaven so I am sure the group has been waiting for a long time (and would have loved to wait longer for her) to relive the memories. I had purchased her birthday card last week but just saw this today and am out of town but will visit her and Chap as I do mom and dad monthly. July 3 is Mom's birthday for I will remember you all in my thoughts and prayers. If there is anything at all I can do, please let me know. Perhaps we can get together and talk about our memories when you can. Love to all of you, Anne

Anne Shipe Friend July 2, 2021