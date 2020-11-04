Edith Belle Jones Scott
August 28, 1950 - October 31, 2020
Edith Belle Jones Scott, 70, of Esmont, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at her residence. She was born on August 28, 1950, a daughter of the late Robert McKinley Ayers and Cora Pauline Jones. She was the wife of Reginald Scott.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
