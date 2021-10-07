Menu
Edith Wade Clore Gore
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Edith Wade Clore Gore

Edith Wade Clore Gore of Madison, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 82.

A life-long native of Madison County, she was devoted to her family, friends, and church. Never idle, she was an enthusiastic and skilled cook, baker—she made the best sugar cookies—seamstress, knitter, and flower gardener. She enjoyed socializing, laughing, teas, and visiting flea markets and antique shops and going for rides to enjoy the local scenery. She remembered the old stories and was the gentle glue that held the family together.

Edith was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Carpenter Clore; her father, Raymond Lee Clore; two sisters, Anne Elizabeth Clore and Jean Clore Dusch; and brother, James Coleman Clore (Estelle). She leaves behind her husband, Loyd Winfrey Gore, and six loving children, Wade Lee Gore, Winfrey Byrd Gore, Loyd Edwin Gore (Mary), Carmen Yvonne Gore, Margaret Ann Gore, and Wendell McCue Gore (Julia). She is also survived by five grandchildren who adored her. They are Ross Comstock Wilson, Anna Rose McCue Wilson, David Winfrey Gore, Abigail Marie Gore, and Sonny Wyatt Gore-Guynn. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Lee Clore Jr., and two sisters, Rosalind Clore Coates and Julia Clore Hitt.

Edith will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

A viewing was held at Preddy's Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church in Rochelle, Virginia, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Following the funeral, a reception will be held at the Madison Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, Edith has requested donations to Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church for groundskeeping or the University of Virginia Cancer Center.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
October 11, 2021
