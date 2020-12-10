Edith Ann Meeks
May 8, 1931 - December 8, 2020
Edith Ann Meeks, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home. She was born in Charlottesville, Va. on May 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Roy and Fannie Marsh. She was married over 39 years to her husband, Joseph Edward Meeks who preceded her in death in 1991. Edith is also predeceased by her brother, Franklin James Marsh.
Edith was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her girls and embraced every moment with them. Edith especially loved her role as Memaw to her four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She had a very funny personality and could make anyone laugh.
Our mother was the strongest woman we have ever met and she loved her family deeply. She loved to crochet, knit, flower garden, and cooked some of the best fried chicken and mac n cheese you ever ate.
She was a loving and devoted mother to five daughters, Gail Meeks, Debra Belew, Kim Brown (Keith), JoAnn Meeks, and Wanda Hensley (Mike). She was also survived by her four grandchildren, Holly Gray (Micah), Jack Rice (Rickie Lee), Brody Campbell and Terri Jordan (Logan) and their families including great grandchildren: Emily, Haley, Ethan, Jack Jr., Aiden, Kaycie, Maysen, Christian, Casey Lee, and Charlotte..
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville.
Following a private family service, a graveside committal will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Monticello Gardens with Pastor Larry Hudson officiating, all are welcome to attend.
