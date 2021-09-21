Edna Cook HumphreysAugust 14, 1932 - September 18, 2021Edna Cook Humphreys born in Greenwood, Virginia on August 14, 1932, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Page Humphreys and a son, Harvey Page Humphreys.She is survived by her son, Larry Humphrey and his wife, Theresa, as well as her three sisters, Lafern Harris, Roxie Fox, Edith Schleicher and a brother, Bobby Vess.Family would like to express their gratitude to her care givers, Allison Thomas and Linda Goolsby. Also to her sister, Fern and husband Ralph for their support. May God Bless these servants.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rockgate cemetery with the Rev Ron Nickell officiating.Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.