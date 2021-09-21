Menu
Edna Cook Humphreys
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Edna Cook Humphreys

August 14, 1932 - September 18, 2021

Edna Cook Humphreys born in Greenwood, Virginia on August 14, 1932, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Page Humphreys and a son, Harvey Page Humphreys.

She is survived by her son, Larry Humphrey and his wife, Theresa, as well as her three sisters, Lafern Harris, Roxie Fox, Edith Schleicher and a brother, Bobby Vess.

Family would like to express their gratitude to her care givers, Allison Thomas and Linda Goolsby. Also to her sister, Fern and husband Ralph for their support. May God Bless these servants.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rockgate cemetery with the Rev Ron Nickell officiating.

Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rockgate cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Edna was full of life and it was a blessing for me to be part of her family. I´m so thankful for the time and the opportunity I had to spend with her. I have lots of memories of Virgil, Harvey and Edna that I will cherish! Love and hugs to my sister and brother-in-law From our Family to yours. Jason, Allison, Dustin, Cody, Tyler and Sierra
Allison Thomas
Family
September 22, 2021
I worked with Edna at Acme Visible for a number of years and she was a very nice person. My condolences to her family.
Joyce Key Gibson
Work
September 21, 2021
Edna I will always remember your smile ,and the day you gave me a gift on your birthday. May you Rest In Peace.
J.R (Bargain barn)
September 21, 2021
