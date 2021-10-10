Edna Posner
Run, dash, jump, hop. These are the action verbs that Edna Posner (Mama) of Charlottesville, Va, used to describe her daily activities. Even though these verbs did not specifically match her physical abilities, they seemed to propel her through her life. The words embodied her constant optimistic view and zest for life even as she approached her 96th birthday; she brought this spirit to all her interests and loves. She was a person of strong intelligence, endearing kindness, endless love and abundant generosity.
Mama was born in Paterson, N.J., on October 26, 1925, and grew up during the Depression. While singing in a community opera company, she met Cantor Joseph Posner (Papa). They married in 1947 and honeymooned in Chautauqua, N.Y., where she spent most summers of her adult life. They settled and raised two children in Paterson and then Fair Lawn, N.J. After Papa's death she lived in Bethesda, Md., and then moved to Charlottesville, Va., twenty years ago.
She had a vivid imagination and a strong, creative drive to invent herself which she did as she pursued her many passions: singing, art work and her unfulfilled desire to be a tap dancer. She also used these same skills in her various occupations including real estate sales, social and market research, and as costume mistress for the Chautauqua Opera Company. She was a highly intelligent, articulate communicator who never hesitated to speak out about social injustices. She was a fierce Democrat and never shied away from a robust political discussion.
She was most passionate, however, about her family, especially her love for her four grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by daughter, Rachel (Philip); son, Av (Janet); grandchildren, Josh (Heidi), Seth (Megan), David, and Nora (William); and great-grands, Bo, Pearl, Atha, Riley and Emmett. She had a unique and special relationship with each one.
She never dreamt that she would enjoy life as long as she did. She died peacefully at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on September 15, 2021, following a two month illness.
May her memory be a blessing and may the goodness continue to flow.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider Chautauqua Institution Foundation, N.Y. (chq.org
), or Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va., (hopva.org
).
A private memorial will be held in Charlottesville. An additional memorial gathering is being planned for Chautauqua during summer 2022.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.