Edward Anthony Hester
December 8, 1962 - September 22, 2020
Edward Anthony Hester, 57, of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center. He was born on December 8, 1962, he was the son of the late Deloris Ann Hester, James Redd, and stepfather, Robert Taylor Sr.
He was a graduate of Charlottesville High School and was a Cook who had worked in his profession at UVA Encompass Health.
He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Edward Taylor, Tremaine Johnson, Brian Taylor, and Khalil Warren all of Charlottesville, Va.; a daughter, Patrice Hester of Charlottesville, Va.; former wife, Patsy Hester of Charlottesville, Va.; six siblings, Virginia Hester, Barbra Arnold, Robin Hester, Stephanie Hester, Robert Hester, and Jamesa Redd; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Road.
Walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
.
