Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Meyer Berlin
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Edward Meyer Berlin

August 14, 1940 - February 23, 2021

Edward Meyer Berlin, 80, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Mr. Berlin was loved and respected by the Charlottesville community for over 50 years.

Ed was born and raised in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Diane Krassner, that same year.

In 1971, Ed moved his family to Charlottesville to open his auto dealership. Berlin Imports sold and serviced Porsche, Audi, and BMW. His passion for cars provided the dealership the opportunity to sponsor sports car races as well as becoming the primary cup sponsor for the Foxfield horse races for many years.

Ed served as President of the Charlottesville Automobile Dealers Association and was on the Board of Directors of Temple Beth Israel and the Key West Swim and Tennis Club. As part of his support to the community, Ed also supplied complementary vehicles to UVA and Temple Beth Israel. Another one of Ed's greatest accomplishments was his starring role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof to standing ovations following every performance.

Ed is survived by Diane, his beloved and devoted wife of 58 years; his cherished children, Russ Berlin of Hickory, North Carolina, Shari Berlin Ashworth and husband, John, of Cummings, Georgia, and Jon Berlin and wife, Suzanne, of Davidson, North Carolinal; his precious seven grandchildren, Taylor and Haley Ashworth, Wyatt and Coleson Berlin, and Hannah, Jack, and Will Berlin. He is also survived by his brother Howard and sisters-in-law, Joy Berlin, Jeannie Berlin, Maddie Krassner, Ellen Maynard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Berlin; sister-in-law, Judy Krassner; and his brother-in-law, Mickey Krassner.

Due to Covid, the family held a private graveside service on Friday, February 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider a donation to Ed's favorite charities the Wounded Warrior Project or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I can't believe that I just found this out. Dianne, I am so sorry. I spoke to Margerie (Springer). She is the only one I'm in touch with. I remember how sweet Eddie was. When U were dating him . he used to also play with me as a child. I am only 10 years younger than Eddie. Remember Aunt Doris and Uncle Sy's apartment in White Plains. I am so truly sorry. Life is really tough. God Bless you and your family. Please let me know that you got this. With much love, Joani
Joani Krasne ( Rosenberg)
Family
January 24, 2022
So sorry for your loss. We just found this information We have many fond memories of our times together growing up together and our visit to Virginia.
Marjorie Springer DeMarino and Arthur Springer
Family
July 19, 2021
May God be with you as you navigate this challenging time.
Greg Domecq
February 28, 2021
I send my love and prayers to the family. In all my years working, I never had a better boss.
Rachel Spencer Stegeman
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results