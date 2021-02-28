Edward Meyer Berlin
August 14, 1940 - February 23, 2021
Edward Meyer Berlin, 80, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Mr. Berlin was loved and respected by the Charlottesville community for over 50 years.
Ed was born and raised in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Diane Krassner, that same year.
In 1971, Ed moved his family to Charlottesville to open his auto dealership. Berlin Imports sold and serviced Porsche, Audi, and BMW. His passion for cars provided the dealership the opportunity to sponsor sports car races as well as becoming the primary cup sponsor for the Foxfield horse races for many years.
Ed served as President of the Charlottesville Automobile Dealers Association and was on the Board of Directors of Temple Beth Israel and the Key West Swim and Tennis Club. As part of his support to the community, Ed also supplied complementary vehicles to UVA and Temple Beth Israel. Another one of Ed's greatest accomplishments was his starring role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof to standing ovations following every performance.
Ed is survived by Diane, his beloved and devoted wife of 58 years; his cherished children, Russ Berlin of Hickory, North Carolina, Shari Berlin Ashworth and husband, John, of Cummings, Georgia, and Jon Berlin and wife, Suzanne, of Davidson, North Carolinal; his precious seven grandchildren, Taylor and Haley Ashworth, Wyatt and Coleson Berlin, and Hannah, Jack, and Will Berlin. He is also survived by his brother Howard and sisters-in-law, Joy Berlin, Jeannie Berlin, Maddie Krassner, Ellen Maynard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Berlin; sister-in-law, Judy Krassner; and his brother-in-law, Mickey Krassner.
Due to Covid, the family held a private graveside service on Friday, February 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider a donation to Ed's favorite charities the Wounded Warrior Project
or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital
.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.