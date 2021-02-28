I can't believe that I just found this out. Dianne, I am so sorry. I spoke to Margerie (Springer). She is the only one I'm in touch with. I remember how sweet Eddie was. When U were dating him . he used to also play with me as a child. I am only 10 years younger than Eddie. Remember Aunt Doris and Uncle Sy's apartment in White Plains. I am so truly sorry. Life is really tough. God Bless you and your family. Please let me know that you got this. With much love, Joani

Joani Krasne ( Rosenberg) Family January 24, 2022