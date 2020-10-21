Edward Spradlin
December 18, 1938 - October 19, 2020
Edward "Duck" Spradlin, 81, of Scottsville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Scottsville Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Frost will be officiating. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 21, 2020.