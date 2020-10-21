Menu
Edward Duck Spradlin
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Edward Spradlin

December 18, 1938 - October 19, 2020

Edward "Duck" Spradlin, 81, of Scottsville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Scottsville Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Frost will be officiating. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Friends and family may share photos and memories at thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Scottsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
