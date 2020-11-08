Edward Granville FossJanuary 6, 1938 - September 12, 2020Edward Granville "Ned" Foss died on September 12, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va.Born on January 6, 1938, in Westchester County, New York, Ned grew up in the Westchester hamlet of Chappaqua. His education began at Berkshire School and culminated in his earning a Master of Fine Arts degree at Yale University.In 1964 Ned accepted the position of first graphic designer at the recently created University of Virginia Press. Over the course of the next fifty years his life in Charlottesville and Central Virginia nurtured his interests in scholarship, design, gardening, music and a multitude of other disciplines. A voracious reader and observer of the world around him, Ned sustained a lifelong dedication to learning.Ned is survived by Jennifer Rinehart, his wife of fourteen years, and by his sister, Anne Foss and her spouse, Bobbie Emery. He is also survived by Jennifer's daughter, Gracen Semanik, her husband, Matt, and their children, Jack and Quinn; and by Anne's children, Michael Foss-Feig, his wife, Laura Mortimer, and their daughter, Eliza; and Jenny Foss-Feig, her husband, Daniel Rein, and their son, Akiva. In addition, Ned is survived by many Foss and Macdonald cousins.Memorial contributions may be made to Garth Newel Music Center, P.O. Box 240, Warm Springs, VA 24484, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.In accordance with Ned's wishes, no memorial service will be held.