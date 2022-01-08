Edward Warren Jackson Jr.
June 13, 1964 - December 19, 2021
Edward "Eddie" Warren Jackson Jr., 57, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at a nursing facility in Goochland, Va. He was born on June 13, 1964, the son of Edward Warren Jackson Sr. and the late Earline Solomon.
He spent his formative years in Nelson County, Virginia, and was a graduate of Nelson County High School. He was employed in various positions throughout his lifetime to include Holiday Inn South, S. L. Williamson and Sons, the University of Virginia Medical Center's transportation department, and J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
Eddie enjoyed watching NASCAR and old westerns, especially Gunsmoke; he was an avid Washington football team fan and gleamed great pleasure from watching them play; also relished eating great seafood and visiting Captain George's Seafood Buffet whenever he had the chance. He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Eddie Cordell McCarthy and wife, Kara, Alex McKinley Jackson, and Christopher Warren Jackson and wife, Ashley; two brothers, Rodney Jackson and Steve Jackson; a sister, Patricia J. Williams; eight grandchildren, Kawan, K'Shawn and Kah'lee McCarthy, Kyla, Naomi, Jahleel, Kyer, and Nola Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Nelson County, Va.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 8, 2022.