Edward Warren Jackson Jr.
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Nelson County High School
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Edward Warren Jackson Jr.

June 13, 1964 - December 19, 2021

Edward "Eddie" Warren Jackson Jr., 57, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at a nursing facility in Goochland, Va. He was born on June 13, 1964, the son of Edward Warren Jackson Sr. and the late Earline Solomon.

He spent his formative years in Nelson County, Virginia, and was a graduate of Nelson County High School. He was employed in various positions throughout his lifetime to include Holiday Inn South, S. L. Williamson and Sons, the University of Virginia Medical Center's transportation department, and J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.

Eddie enjoyed watching NASCAR and old westerns, especially Gunsmoke; he was an avid Washington football team fan and gleamed great pleasure from watching them play; also relished eating great seafood and visiting Captain George's Seafood Buffet whenever he had the chance. He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Eddie Cordell McCarthy and wife, Kara, Alex McKinley Jackson, and Christopher Warren Jackson and wife, Ashley; two brothers, Rodney Jackson and Steve Jackson; a sister, Patricia J. Williams; eight grandchildren, Kawan, K'Shawn and Kah'lee McCarthy, Kyla, Naomi, Jahleel, Kyer, and Nola Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Nelson County, Va.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mt. Airy Baptist Church
Nelson County, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
How sad it is to hear of the passing of dear Eddie, ... I am in shock; my / our sympathy from the Starks family. We had missed you over the past few months not seeing you in the Charlottesvillle area. May you treasure your memories of him, and rejoice in the joy of your memories. How sweet it is to rest, to slumber after toiling over this life. We will always remember your smile, your laughter and our conversations. See you on the other side Eddie Jackson...: I baked a peach cobbler today... I will put some aside just for you.
Dawn Roxanne Starks Johnson
January 15, 2022
We´d like to express Our deepest & most sincere condolences for the loss of your dad. God bless you! Love, Aunt Ida, Amber, & Nia
Ida Maupin Leak, Amber& Nia
Family
January 15, 2022
TO THE JACKSON FAMILY, MAY GOD GIVE YOU THE STRENGTH TO OVERCOME THE LOSS OF SUCH A SWEET PERSON.
Anita Johnson and Brandi Johnson
Friend
January 15, 2022
Chris and Alex so sorry to hear of the home going of your father. We are praying for you all and the family. May the Lord continue to keep you in his loving arms and surround you with his loving angels to give you comfort during this difficult time.
The Wilson Family
January 13, 2022
Eddie and I grew up in the same community. He always greeted others with a smile. His smile will be missed. May his memories and the prayers offered comfort his family.
Tawanda Bowles
January 13, 2022
Prayers to Eddie's family, worked with him for several years at transportation at UVA.
Tony Reid
Work
January 11, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Denise McDonald
January 10, 2022
My deepest condolences to your family. Rest In Peace
Pamela Martin
Friend
January 8, 2022
EDWARD....thanks for being there on those trips to Miami, FL. and other times. You were a true blessing when the family needed you. Rest with Jesus my friend.
Michael Everett
January 8, 2022
To. Patrica,Rodney and Steven, my heart is heavy as I know yours is as well and even more so to learn of the passing of Eddie. I am profoundly sorry to know my buddy like son has passed on. I feel Earline welcomed him with wide open arms and Eddie was happy to see her again. Our prayers are surely with you all and we also pray that God will continue to cover you with His Awesome Grace and Mercy. Much love forever,your family friend Sylvia Coles
Sylvia P. Coles
Friend
January 8, 2022
