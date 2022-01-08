How sad it is to hear of the passing of dear Eddie, ... I am in shock; my / our sympathy from the Starks family. We had missed you over the past few months not seeing you in the Charlottesvillle area. May you treasure your memories of him, and rejoice in the joy of your memories. How sweet it is to rest, to slumber after toiling over this life. We will always remember your smile, your laughter and our conversations. See you on the other side Eddie Jackson...: I baked a peach cobbler today... I will put some aside just for you.

Dawn Roxanne Starks Johnson January 15, 2022