Edward T. Walker
July 21, 1942 - December 16, 2020
Edward Thomas Walker passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1942 in Barboursville, Virginia, to the late Joseph C. Walker and Bertha Franklin Walker. He was the ninth of eleven children born of this union.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Viola Marie Hobbs, and Nellie Bertie Ceasar, and three brothers, Johnny Walker, Sherman L. Walker and Clarence J. Walker. He is also predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann Walker.
Mr. Walker worked for many years as a janitor for the Albemarle County School System, as well as a driver with the City of Charlottesville Waste Management division until he retired. He attended Jefferson Aging Board Association activities faithfully before his health declined.
He leaves to mourn his children, two daughters, Joyce Brown Jeffreys and Sandra Brown; three sons, Lorenzo Brown, Thomas K. Brown and Boo Wicks; seven grandchildren, Eric Pugh, Zoe Macon, Kevin Mosley, Porsha Harris, Thomas Harris, Brian Durrier and Lorenz Brown; his great-grandchildren, Kingston Mosley, Kinleigh Mosley, Maliyah Moore, Theo Harris, Bella Durrier and Layla Durrier; his sister Carrie Shepherd (Thomas); four brothers, Carl (Helen), Sterling (Brenda), James (Shirley), and Randolph; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottsville, Va.
His family extends heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassionate care. Also special thanks to Virginia Premiere, Continuum Healthcare, UMA Associates, and Tanya Pracher with Neurology and UVA Heart and Vascular Department.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to: Joyce Brown Jeffreys at 1019 Page Street in Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.