Edwin "Reed" Birckhead



January 25, 1994 - March 14, 2022



Reed Birckhead of Crozet, Virginia, passed away on March 14, 2022.



Reed was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sally Carle and Alice Birckhead, and grandfather, Jake Carle.



Reed is survived by his parents, Lynn Carle and Stuart Birckhead and wife, Rosemary; sister Sally Parkhurst and husband, Chris; sister, Sydney Birckhead and fiancé, JJ Sims; brother, William Birckhead; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Hunter, Harper, Brysen, Tinsleigh, Alex, Josiah, Makenzie, and Olivia; his grandfather, Edwin Birckhead and wife, Nancy; aunts, Lori Carle and Carolyn Tharpe; uncles, Stanley Birckhead and wife, Susan, and Ned Carle and wife, Kathy; and cousins, Jake, McKenzie, Matt, Mallory, James, Michael, Jennifer, and Kyle.



Reed was born on January 25, 1994, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Reed loved cars, dirt bikes, four wheelers, loud vehicles, and anything he could work on. He loved plants and flowers and was an expert landscaper. Reed was a true foodie and loved to eat. He loved a good beer and any and all spicy food. Reed was loved for his infectious smile, sparkly blue eyes, his gift of gab, and his generous and kind spirit. He leaves behind a family that absolutely adored him and will greatly miss him; a group of true friends; and his childhood best friend Jesus Morris.



Reed's family remains proud of how courageously he overcame the many daily struggles he faced following a devastating car accident in 2014. His strength and resilience was inspiring.



A family night will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hill & Wood Funeral Home, 201 1st. St. N, Charlottesville, VA 22902.



In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Reed's honor.



Hill & Wood Funeral Home



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 23, 2022.