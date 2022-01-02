Edwin John Johnson Jr.
September 27, 1938 - December 24, 2021
Edwin John Johnson Jr., "Ed", age 83, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born September 27, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, to Edwin John Johnson and Ethel Cross. Ed took care of his parents as a young man, into adulthood, until they passed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Margaret Lambeth Wyllie Johnson, of Palmyra, Virginia, his devoted son and daughter Jeffery John Johnson of Charlottesville, Virginia, Jannette Joy Elliot (Wayne Elliot) of Denver, Colorado. He was also father to Michelle Lambeth Scheid of Petersburg, Virginia, and William Clanton Norvell, of La Jolla, California. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Caitlyn Lambeth Taylor, of Richmond, Virginia, who he raised as his daughter, with his wife Margaret.
Ed had many grandchildren, who he took great pride in, Ethan Elliot, Anna Elliot, Natalie Johnson, and Jake Johnson. Everyone knew that Ed loved God, his church, and his family deeply and wholeheartedly. Ed was an avid fisherman, especially trout; his son and friends would take numerous fun-filled weekend trips to the Jackson and Bull Pasture rivers. As a family, everyone enjoyed many beach trips together, and would often travel to Atlantic Beach, in North Carolina. When back in Virginia, Ed would frequently go to UVA basketball games with his children.
After 38 years, Ed retired from Northrop Grunman (Sperry Marine) in Contracts. He was the first person in his department to use and have computer skills. He was also selected to facilitate Contracts on behalf of his company overseas, in Europe. During his retirement, Ed spent most of his time outdoors, designing his evergreen garden. He had a strong passion for gardening and maintaining his beautiful goldfish and koi ponds. He took care of every plant, and animal near him. Ed especially loved the birds and raised many himself. The rest of his time was spent loving his family, watching sports, especially UVA basketball, and the news. Ed was a gentle man with the kindest heart. When we think of Edwin John Johnson, we think of love.
We would like to thank Sylvia Glover for many years of caring for our family as her own, especially Ed. We would also like to thank Celso Albarron for always being there to lend a hand and making Ed's visions come to life. We all are forever grateful for you both.
There will be a Mass Of Christian Burial at Sts. Peter and Paul in Palmyra, Virginia on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The family will greet guests starting at 2:30 p.m., and Mass will begin at 3 p.m. We will have a reception after the burial. We ask everyone to wear masks in attendance.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.