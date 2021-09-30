Menu
Elaine Kucavik Marino
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Elaine Kucavik Marino

January 29, 1939 - September 28, 2021

Elaine died peacefully in her sleep after a lingering illness. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of 63 years; a son, David (Wendy) of Richmond, Va.; grandson, Zachary (Becca); grandson, Timothy; granddaughter, Olivia; and great-granddaughter, Miller, all of Richmond.

Elaine and Ken were high school sweet hearts in Tarentum, Pa., just outside Pittsburgh. Their first two years of marriage were spent in Toul, France, where Ken was stationed with the U.S. Army. They lived in Pittsburgh until their retirement. After 10 years living in the Wintergreen Resort, they moved to Charlottesville for the last 7 years.

Elaine was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. She worked in Administrative positions with the University of Pittsbugh Medical Center. An avid tennis player, she enjoyed playing bridge, and was a voracious reader.

Services will be determined at a later time.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 30, 2021.
1 Entry
Ken, I´m so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Jean and Michael
Jean B. Murphy
September 30, 2021
