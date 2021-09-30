Elaine Kucavik Marino



January 29, 1939 - September 28, 2021



Elaine died peacefully in her sleep after a lingering illness. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of 63 years; a son, David (Wendy) of Richmond, Va.; grandson, Zachary (Becca); grandson, Timothy; granddaughter, Olivia; and great-granddaughter, Miller, all of Richmond.



Elaine and Ken were high school sweet hearts in Tarentum, Pa., just outside Pittsburgh. Their first two years of marriage were spent in Toul, France, where Ken was stationed with the U.S. Army. They lived in Pittsburgh until their retirement. After 10 years living in the Wintergreen Resort, they moved to Charlottesville for the last 7 years.



Elaine was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. She worked in Administrative positions with the University of Pittsbugh Medical Center. An avid tennis player, she enjoyed playing bridge, and was a voracious reader.



Services will be determined at a later time.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 30, 2021.