Eleanor Adcock "Fay" Fisher
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Eleanor "Fay" Adcock Fisher

August 5, 1946 - January 4, 2022

Eleanor "Fay" (Adcock) Fisher, age 75, of Scottsville, passed away and was welcomed by the Heavenly Angels Choir on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born on August 5, 1946, in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Buford Stinson and Dorothy Mae (Ragland) Adcock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Cecil William Fisher Sr.; and a brother, Buford S. Adcock Jr.

Fay retired from the University of Virginia, where she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the former Blue Ridge Hospital. She attended Sharon Baptist Church and loved visiting nursing homes in the area where she sang, read the Bible, and prayed with residents. She often visited the elderly and shut-ins, checking on and preparing meals for them, and attended the Scottsville Senior Center and Mulberry Grove Baptist Church Senior Group.

Survivors include her son, Randall "Randy" Fisher (Kathy) of Howardsville; a sister-in-law, Julia Adcock of N.C.; two stepchildren, Ryan and Destiny; a number of extended family, too numerous to mention, as well as special friends.

A funeral service will be held at Thacker Brothers Funeral Home, Scottsville, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A family graveside committal will be held, earlier in the day, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville. Services officiated by yjr Reverend Perry Clore.

In honor of Fay and in lieu of flowers, pay a kindness forward. Visit a nursing home, call and check on friends and family or bring a meal to a shut-in, as Fay would have done.

Thacker Brothers Funeral Home, Scottsville Location is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St, Scottsville, VA
Your life was short when I met you. Enjoyed so much visiting and singing with you at your house. R.I.P. Faye Sending prayers for the family
Nora Thompson
January 11, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Hardiman Walters
School
January 9, 2022
