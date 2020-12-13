Elena FedericiFebruary 18, 1920 - December 6, 2020Elena Federici, 100, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.Elena was born on February 18, 1920, in New York. She was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs School, and for many years worked at the New York Yacht Club.Elena was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Federici. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Gruber; grandson, Matthew Gruber; and great-grandchildren, John and Andrew Gruber.A memorial service will be held at a later date.