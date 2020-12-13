Menu
Elena Federici
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
Elena Federici

February 18, 1920 - December 6, 2020

Elena Federici, 100, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Elena was born on February 18, 1920, in New York. She was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs School, and for many years worked at the New York Yacht Club.

Elena was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Federici. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Gruber; grandson, Matthew Gruber; and great-grandchildren, John and Andrew Gruber.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.
