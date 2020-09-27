Elinor Fay Clark
September 17, 2020
Elinor Fay Clark, 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, shortly after finishing her tiramisu and that day's crossword puzzle. Born on July 20th, 1933, in Shanghai, China, she was the daughter of Colonel Saville Trice Clark and Irene Malone Cain. She spent her childhood in several states and cities, from California to Boston, as the family moved with her father's Marine Corps assignments. A graduate of the College of William and Mary, Fay worked for many nonprofits, as an editor, a fundraiser for UNICEF, in administration for Focus, and for The McGuffey Arts Center, where she was one of the Founding employees. Fay was a lifelong learner and maintained her curiosity and thirst for knowledge through her entire life. She was passionate about politics and the history of religion; she was surrounded by the works of scholars and McGuffey artists when she passed. She developed a love of the seashore, and treasured her regular trips there with family and friends.
She is survived by her son Matt Kayhoe and his wife, Lisa LaFontaine, of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Ann Zimmerman and her husband, Wade of Charlottesville, and Colorado; grandson, Nate Kayhoe of Delran, New Jersey; granddaughter, Johanna Elsemore and her husband, Courtney Tate of Washington, D.C.; sister, Ann Suter of Kingston, Rhode Island; her niece, Catherine Suter; and nephews, Lindsay and Jamison Suter; and many cousins; and her devoted caregivers from Our Lady of Peace. Fay was preceded in death by both of her parents; by her brother, Saville "Bill" Clark of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and by her ex-husband, Matthias Ellsworth Kayhoe.
Her children would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Peace, who gave her loving care and support in her final years. A memorial service will be held in November, when her family can gather safely. She will be interred with her beloved parents in the memorial garden at St. Paul's Memorial Church in Charlottesville, where she was a congregant for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Peace or The McGuffey Art Center. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com
.