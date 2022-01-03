We were so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She has been a wonderful friend to Dad, Mom and entire Payne family for so many years. We remember our joint family trips and the great times we shared. Sue was always there for our family during the best of times and the most difficult moments making things better. We will miss Sue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mawyer family at this most difficult time.

Carson Payne family Friend January 4, 2022