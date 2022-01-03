Elizabeth Sue Anne Wood Mawyer
June 5, 1938 - December 31, 2021
Elizabeth Sue Anne Wood Mawyer, 83, of North Garden, Va., passed peacefully at her home on Friday, December 31, 2021. Sue Anne was born on June 5, 1938, in Charlottesville, to Lonzy and Lucille Wood. She grew up on Shamrock Road with her sister, Cille and her three brothers, Buddy, Hugh and Ben. She attended Venable Elementary School and Lane High School. She moved to North Garden when she married Ivar, her husband of 44 years, and raised her four children. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Garden.
Sue Anne was a happy, fun-loving, witty lady who loved to spread positivity and could easily bring a smile to your face. She loved the outdoors – planting flowers, feeding animals, soaking up the sun, and feeling the fresh air on her face. She loved sports, (trying her hand at them as well as watching them), and took great pride in her kids and grandkids accomplishments in them. She also loved cooking! There was always a pot of something simmering on the stove or baking in the oven. Her biggest joy in life was gathering with her family for a huge meal, especially if it included Jello.
She will be incredibly missed by her four children, Bill, and Debbie, Kerry and Rachael, Laurie and Mike Asmussen, and David; as well as her grandchildren, Hunter, Megan, Sarah, Matt, Jennifer, Alex, Adam, Katherine, Tanner, and Lindsay; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Briar and Tyler. She will also be missed by her sister, Cille Toney; brothers, Buddy, Hugh and Lee, Ben and Sandra Wood; as well as her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Palmer Sweet.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family asks that donations be made in Sue Anne's name to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, North Garden or the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department, 4907 Plank Rd, North Garden, VA 22959.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www. hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.