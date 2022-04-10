Elizabeth Sue Anne Wood Mawyer
June 5, 1938 - December 31, 2021
Elizabeth Sue Anne Wood Mawyer, 83, of North Garden, Va., passed peacefully at her home on December 31, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens.
The family asks that donations be made in Sue Anne's name to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4637 Plank Road, North Garden, or the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department, 4907 Plank Rd., North Garden, VA 22959.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www. hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 10, 2022.