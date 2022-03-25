Elizabeth Vincent Spencer
December 14, 1929 - March 22, 2022
Elizabeth Vincent Spencer (Byars), 92, of North Garden transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home.
Elizabeth native to St. Louis, Missouri, was born on December 14, 1929 to the late Charles Byars and Elouise Byars.
Elizabeth graduated from Red Hill High School in North Garden with the class of 1948. She went on to work for the Michie Publishing Company for 30 plus years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Spencer; her son, Terry Spencer; granddaughter, Alison Spencer; her beloved companion, Hunter Maupin; and her husband, William Kidd.
Elizabeth leaves behind her daughter, Pat Reynolds and her husband, Grover; her sons; Gene Spencer and his wife, Brenda; and Dennis Spencer and his wife, Pat; her stepson, Charles Kidd; her grandchildren, Terri Breeden, Denny Spencer, Brian Spencer, and Wesley Spencer; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Hannah, Izzy, Archie and several stepgrandchildren; her sisters, Katherine Rhodes, Mary Lou Smith and Serena Brown.
The family extends extreme thanks to Elizabeth's wonderful caregivers, Jean Johnson and Denise Bush and to Legacy Hospice.
The family will receive guests from 12 until 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Alberene Church in the Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 26 2022 at Alberene Cemetery 3061 Alberene Church Ln. Esmont, VA 22937.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's honor to Robert Ford Haitian Orphanage and School Foundation, 3522 Red Hill Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22903; www.fordhaitianorphanage.org
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2022.