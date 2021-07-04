Elizabeth Woodson
October 17, 1958 - June 24, 2021
Elizabeth Bryant Woodson, age 62, of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Elizabeth was born on October 17, 1958, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late George M. and Eunice W. Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Shifflett and Betty Wooten; and three brothers, Robert "Bob" Bryant, William "Billy" Bryant, and James "Jimmy" Bryant.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Kristy Hoover and partner, Glenn Spradlin, and daughter, Shyanne Stewart, all from Woodridge; adopted daughter, Angel Garr Shifflett of Earlysville; son, Gregory Monroe and his daughter, Dani; grandchildren, Austin Hoover, Aleighia Herndon, Ashton Harlow Jeyce, and Addie Shifflett; siblings, Harry Bryant and his wife, Gail, Donald Watson and his wife, Ann, Charles Bryant, Sally Emma Bryant, Jacqueline Moses, and special friends, Barbara Napier Colvin, Gloria Langley, and Linda McCauley; special niece, Janie Zimmerman; and special former son-in-law, Billy Hoover.
Elizabeth enjoyed trips and spending time with her family. She liked fishing, cooking, baking. She also enjoyed a good party and dancing. She dearly loved her family and her dogs and cat.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Max Weder and the entire staff of the University of Virginia Transplant Team. A huge thank you to Devin Morris for all of her support during this difficult time. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Emma for all her love, support, late nights, hospital trips, and just all around caregiving that she has provided. To everyone that has donated and showed love and support, we can't thank you all enough. We are blessed to say there are far too many of you to mention individually.
A funeral service was conducted 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Interment was in Scottsville Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 until 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
Contributions to the fund for Elizabeth's funeral expenses may be directed to Emma Bryant, 2461 Martin Kings Rd., Scottsville, VA 24590.
Masks continue to be required at all services for those who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 4, 2021.