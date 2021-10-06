Ella Mae King
Ella Mae King left this world on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was 99 years and five months of age, a person who appreciated and grew with the many remarkable changes during her lifetime.
She was loved for her easy and sincere laugh, an obvious appreciation of others, a master of wordplay, and a love for family and friends. She knew how to make people feel valued and special. Ella Mae took pride in her work as a secretary to senior military officers as she complemented her husband's position as Command Sergeant Major. On their postings throughout the world, she brought together a community around family, music, and church.
Ella Mae was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Frank King; her sons, Robert Edward King and James Bullard King; and her siblings, James Bullard, John Bullard; and beloved sister, Alice Storey.
She is survived by her son, Thomas King; daughter, Polly;King grandchildren, Alex King and MeiLi King; and nieces and nephew, Ellen McClay, Carol Clark, and David Storey; and many friends; all of whom will miss the vibrant, curious, and loving person she was.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2021.