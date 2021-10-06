Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ella Mae King
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carter Funeral Home
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA
Ella Mae King

Ella Mae King left this world on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was 99 years and five months of age, a person who appreciated and grew with the many remarkable changes during her lifetime.

She was loved for her easy and sincere laugh, an obvious appreciation of others, a master of wordplay, and a love for family and friends. She knew how to make people feel valued and special. Ella Mae took pride in her work as a secretary to senior military officers as she complemented her husband's position as Command Sergeant Major. On their postings throughout the world, she brought together a community around family, music, and church.

Ella Mae was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Frank King; her sons, Robert Edward King and James Bullard King; and her siblings, James Bullard, John Bullard; and beloved sister, Alice Storey.

She is survived by her son, Thomas King; daughter, Polly;King grandchildren, Alex King and MeiLi King; and nieces and nephew, Ellen McClay, Carol Clark, and David Storey; and many friends; all of whom will miss the vibrant, curious, and loving person she was.

Please visit www.carterfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ella Mae was in many of my basketry classes at Tidewater Basketry GuildersWeave. I always told her I wanted to be like her when I grew up. What a treasure to have known her for several years. The photo was taken January 18, 2015.
Eileen
Friend
September 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
G
September 30, 2021
Ella Mae King will be dearly missed. She was a delightful presence at the Chesapeake retirement community. Ella Mae loved people, and that's why people loved her. She would have a friendly word or smile for everyone and always was kind and appreciative to team members. I enjoyed having her in my German class for a little while--I did not know that she was my oldest student. She was almost 99 when she took my class last year. Even after she stopped coming to class at the end of last year, we would still great each other in the hallway with a phrase of German of "Guten Tag" or "Gute Nacht." I will miss her smile and her sense of humor. Rev. Dr. Uwe Scharf, Chaplain, The Chesapeake
Rev. Dr. Uwe C. Scharf
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results