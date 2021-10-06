Ella Mae King will be dearly missed. She was a delightful presence at the Chesapeake retirement community. Ella Mae loved people, and that's why people loved her. She would have a friendly word or smile for everyone and always was kind and appreciative to team members. I enjoyed having her in my German class for a little while--I did not know that she was my oldest student. She was almost 99 when she took my class last year. Even after she stopped coming to class at the end of last year, we would still great each other in the hallway with a phrase of German of "Guten Tag" or "Gute Nacht." I will miss her smile and her sense of humor. Rev. Dr. Uwe Scharf, Chaplain, The Chesapeake

Rev. Dr. Uwe C. Scharf September 29, 2021