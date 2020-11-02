Elliott Q. Jackson Sr.
December 11, 1941 - October 29, 2020
Elliott Q. Jackson Sr., 78, of Ivy, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
He was born in Nelson County, Virginia, on December 11, 1941, a son of the late Archie Jackson and Amanda Durette Jackson. He was the husband of the late Ursula M. Crawford Jackson. One brother, William "Bill" Jackson; and one sister, Zada Wells also preceded him in death.
He received his formal education in the Nelson County Public Schools, and worked in many capacities, as a supervisor at ConAgra, in sanitation at Rivanna Waste Authority, a custodian at Meriwether Lewis School, and worked at the Villa Capri Restaurant. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and served as a Trustee, and sang on the Senior Choir. He loved reading the Bible, was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan, and loved playing cards.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Elliott Q. Jackson Jr. and wife, Sonja, and David Jackson and wife, Crystal; three daughters, Cindy Shepherd and husband Craig, Davina Jackson and fiancé, Charles Loper, and Davita Jackson Volt and husband, Mike; three brothers, Charles Jackson and wife, Ophelia, Donald Jackson and wife, Gwen, and Alvin Jackson and wife, Bernice; a sister, Amanda "Peggy" Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3045 Morgantown Road, Ivy, Va. A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at wwwjfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 2, 2020.