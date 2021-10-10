Menu
Ellis S. Frazier Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Ellis S. Frazier Jr.

Ellis S. Frazier Jr., 83, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home, unexpectedly.

Born March 26, 1938 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Ellis S. Frazier Sr., and late Annie Mae Holloway Frazier. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Louise; his sisters, Barbara Anne Garrison, Jane Wood; brother, Johnny Frazier; and brother-in-law, Joe Wood.

Ellis is survived by son, Jeff Frazier and wife, Susan: twin daughters, Kim Frazier and Kaye Frazier-Campbell, and her husband, Allen; six grandchildren, Kenyth and fiancée, Amanda, Keyth and wife, Erica; Amber, Faith, Candice and Charity; 12 great-grandchildren, Chase, Ayden, Remi, Kyelin, Kolton, Rylie, Todd Michael, Grant, Adrienne, Ava, Bridgette and Bruce; great-great-grandchildren twins, Kia and Keiloni due this month. He leaves a sister, Nancy Gilbert; and nieces, Sherri, Lisa, Cary, Danna, Amanda, Cindy, Anna and Bobby.

Per Dad's written request there will not be a burial service but a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff and family, sad to hear of your father's death. May the Good Lord bless you and comfort you during your time of grief.
Ronny and Jo Anne Byram
October 11, 2021
Eli´s was a classmate at AHS and very sorrow to read of his recent passing to join his dear wife in heaven! My deepest sympathy to his family
Emily Frances Rorrer Wood Coffey
School
October 10, 2021
i used to collect insurance at your mom and dad's home they were so kind--so sorry for your loss
glenda thomas
October 10, 2021
R.I.p.old friend many good memories
Ronnie king
October 10, 2021
