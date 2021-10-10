Ellis S. Frazier Jr.
Ellis S. Frazier Jr., 83, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home, unexpectedly.
Born March 26, 1938 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Ellis S. Frazier Sr., and late Annie Mae Holloway Frazier. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Louise; his sisters, Barbara Anne Garrison, Jane Wood; brother, Johnny Frazier; and brother-in-law, Joe Wood.
Ellis is survived by son, Jeff Frazier and wife, Susan: twin daughters, Kim Frazier and Kaye Frazier-Campbell, and her husband, Allen; six grandchildren, Kenyth and fiancée, Amanda, Keyth and wife, Erica; Amber, Faith, Candice and Charity; 12 great-grandchildren, Chase, Ayden, Remi, Kyelin, Kolton, Rylie, Todd Michael, Grant, Adrienne, Ava, Bridgette and Bruce; great-great-grandchildren twins, Kia and Keiloni due this month. He leaves a sister, Nancy Gilbert; and nieces, Sherri, Lisa, Cary, Danna, Amanda, Cindy, Anna and Bobby.
Per Dad's written request there will not be a burial service but a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.