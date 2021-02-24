Ellis Thurmond MorrisMay 17, 1927 - February 18, 2021Ellis Thurmond Morris, 93, of Earlysville, passed away on February 18, 2021.Ellis T. Morris, better known to his friends and family as "Slim", was born on May 17 , 1927, in Madison Virginia, to the late Pete and Zilla Morris.Early in his adult life he managed to meet the love of his life, Betty Jean McCauley, and soon the two were married and building a home to raise a family.Slim was employed at a local oil company for over 60 years. When he wasn't working he was fixing things around the house or something for a friend or neighbor.If it was broken Slim could fix it. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he loved to include his children in his hunting and fishing trips.In addition to his parents, Slim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean; three brothers and two sisters, Allen Morris, Harden Morris, Alijah Morris, Dorothy Dean, and Mary Shifflett.Slim is survived by his five children, Charles Morris, Bobby Morris, Mary Shores, Cecil Morris, and Sue Hoover, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.