Ellise "Lisa" Hannum Wallo



Ellise "Lisa" Hannum Wallo, 74, a native of Fluvanna County, Va., died on September 15, 2021. She was born to the late Cecelia Cook Hannum and the late Robert E. Hannum Jr. on June 11, 1947. Lisa was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 39 years, Stephen E. "Steve" Wallo in 2018.



After Cecelia's sudden death in 1963, Lisa lived with her late maternal grandparents, Rena B. and William M. Cook, near Scottsville, Va. until she graduated from Fluvanna County High School in 1966.



Lisa is survived by her brother and his wife, Jarl and Carol Hannum of Palmyra. Also surviving are two nephews and their wives, Eric and Kerry Hannum of The Woodlands, Texas, and Jared and Teresa Hannum of San Diego, Calif.; and three grand-nieces Leah, Ellie and Clara. Additionally surviving are Steve's daughter, Kelley Ellington of Chesterfield, Va. and Lisa's dearest and most devoted friend of 22 years, Sonia Kesterson of Victoria, Va., who took Lisa into her own home to care for Lisa during her final days.



In accordance with Lisa's wishes, her cremated remains are to be interred with Steve's cremated remains and graveside services are to be private.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Unity of Bon Air, 923 Burford Road, Chesterfield, VA 23235.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.