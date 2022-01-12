Elnora G. Wood
April 15, 1936 - January 9, 2022
Elnora G. Wood, 85, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on January 9, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born Elnora May Gentry to her parents, Littleton Gentry and Hallie May Gentry (née Lambert) on April 15, 1936, in Charlottesville. The seventh of 10 children in the family, she quickly became known by her lifelong nickname, "Sugarbabe." Growing up on land near Monticello, her early memories included driving a horse-drawn wagon into Charlottesville for shopping and entertainment.
Elnora graduated from Albemarle High School, where she played on the girls' basketball team, in 1954. She spent her career working at the UVA Medical Center, first for UVA Medical Records, then the Orthopedic Clinic, where she transcribed doctors' clinic notes and later was appointed supervisor of the Medical Records steno pool. She also served as a medical secretary at Teacher's Preventorium with Drs. David D. Stone, Jim Carpenter and Thomas Bain.
In her free time after graduation, she played basketball for Acme Visible Records in Crozet, competing against women's teams in Waynesboro and Staunton.
Elnora married Linward Paige "L.P." Wood in 1968. They had one son, Shawn Lyn Wood, and Elnora was a stepmother to L.P.'s daughter, Marsha Freeman. The Woods also owned and raced horses for over 20 years.
After retiring from the hospital in 1974, Elnora supported her husband's business, Paddock Billiards. After L.P.'s death, she ran the business with her son for many years.
Elnora loved Christmas and was an expert gift-wrapper. Her family has many happy memories of her famous Christmas Eve parties, at which many extended family members gathered.
Elnora was preceded in death by her husband, L.P.; sisters Katherine Payne, Mary Wilberger and Virginia Florence; and brothers, Bobby Gentry, Carlisle Gentry and Dallas Gentry.
Elnora is survived by her son, Shawn and his wife, Mary Wood; stepdaughter, Marsha; grandchildren Sam, Charlotte and Iris; brother, Maxie Gentry and his wife, Brenda Gentry; sister, Shirley North and her husband, James North; and sister, Bessie Powell, all of Charlottesville, and many extended family members.
The family wishes to thank the UVA Medical Center staff for their care of Elnora, as well as the staff of Charlottesville Health & Rehabilitation Center and The Laurels of Charlottesville.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, 1 p.m. at Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville with a funeral service conducted by Sydney Craig to start at 2 p.m. Elnora will be buried at Monticello Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad or the American Heart Association
, which are a few of the many charities to which she donated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 12, 2022.