Eloise Rimmer Warren
March 26, 1924 - September 27, 2021
Eloise Rimmer Warren, 97, of Charlottesville, Va. died peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Richard Warren of Durham, N.C. and Beverly Warren of Charlottesville, Va., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Warren.
Eloise was born on March 26, 1924 in Statesville, N.C. and lived there throughout her young adult years. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul, on July 19, 1942, and they enjoyed a rich and loving relationship for 71 years.
Eloise loved being a supportive and caring mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of family and her tenacious "can do" attitude. She exemplified courage and faith throughout her life and will be missed by the many individuals whose lives she touched.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Hudson Grande Assisted Living in Hudson, Ohio, especially Mandy Kerr and Linden House Assisted Living of Charlottesville, VA, especially LaRhonda Jones.
A memorial service will be held at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, Va. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The service will be livestreamed through Teague Funeral Service's Facebook page and can be accessed via www.TeagueFuneralHome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.