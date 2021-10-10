Dear Beverly, Richard and family. What an honor it was to get to know Eloise and you all during my time at Linden House. Ours was a sweet connection that often required few words rather a smile, holding a hand or just being still. Her smile lit up a room and brought joy to my heart. May you find comfort in your memories and know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I can imagine her taking her daily walks through heavens streets as briskly as she did on earth. God be with and bless you all.

Karla Gentry October 10, 2021