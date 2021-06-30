Menu
Elvin Collier
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Elvin Collier

July 19, 1943 - June 27, 2021

Elvin "Pete" Gene Collier, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care. He was born on July 19, 1943, in Swift Run, Va., to the late Elvin Collier and Georgia Shifflett.

Mr. Collier worked as a salesman for Avon and Bruton & Company for many years. He was an avid reader, who especially enjoyed John Grisham's novels. He enjoyed spending time singing, bowling, fishing, golfing, listening to country music and watching UVA, Redskins, NASCAR and old westerns with John Wayne. He was a wonderful man with a "big heart" who could tell a great story and always had a great joke to tell!

He is survived by his children, William Roberts (Debbie), David Roberts, Kelly Roberts, Linda Johnson (Kenny), and Toni McNeil; his sister, Goldie Fitz; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ann Collier; sister, Margaret Martin; brother, Aubrey Collier; and grandson, Jamie Roberts.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Toni, I am so very sorry for your loss. I only met your father one time but he made a great impression. We had a wonderful conversation at Wood Grill. He raised an outstanding daughter in you. He will be missed.
Joe Ogden
July 1, 2021
Uncle Pete was definitely a one of a kind. When were were little girls my sisters and I (Wendy Colvin & Suzy earls) would have him pick us up with our fingers locked togather and he would lift us high over his head. To us Little girls,he was the strongest man in the world...I will always remember pickin the garden and stringing green beans every summer with him... he always loved singing at every family event with what he called the little Fitz girls, while our daddy and uncle Teri and cousin Gary played their guitars.. I will always remember you most for your song “cabbage head”... rest in peace uncle Pete you have earned your wings as I’m sure you’re in heaven with daddy and uncle Aubrey singing once more. Until we meet again.
Melissa Fitz
Family
June 30, 2021
Just wanted to share this precious picture.
Crystal Fitz
Family
June 29, 2021
My Uncle Pete was one of my Daddy, Bobby Fitz, Sr.'s favorite persons. I will never forget how you loved to sing while Daddy played the guitar. Big heart in a big man. We love you so much Uncle Pete. Rest easy sweet man. - Crissy
Crystal Fitz
Family
June 29, 2021
