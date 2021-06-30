Uncle Pete was definitely a one of a kind. When were were little girls my sisters and I (Wendy Colvin & Suzy earls) would have him pick us up with our fingers locked togather and he would lift us high over his head. To us Little girls,he was the strongest man in the world...I will always remember pickin the garden and stringing green beans every summer with him... he always loved singing at every family event with what he called the little Fitz girls, while our daddy and uncle Teri and cousin Gary played their guitars.. I will always remember you most for your song “cabbage head”... rest in peace uncle Pete you have earned your wings as I’m sure you’re in heaven with daddy and uncle Aubrey singing once more. Until we meet again.

Melissa Fitz Family June 30, 2021