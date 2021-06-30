Elvin Collier
July 19, 1943 - June 27, 2021
Elvin "Pete" Gene Collier, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care. He was born on July 19, 1943, in Swift Run, Va., to the late Elvin Collier and Georgia Shifflett.
Mr. Collier worked as a salesman for Avon and Bruton & Company for many years. He was an avid reader, who especially enjoyed John Grisham's novels. He enjoyed spending time singing, bowling, fishing, golfing, listening to country music and watching UVA, Redskins, NASCAR and old westerns with John Wayne. He was a wonderful man with a "big heart" who could tell a great story and always had a great joke to tell!
He is survived by his children, William Roberts (Debbie), David Roberts, Kelly Roberts, Linda Johnson (Kenny), and Toni McNeil; his sister, Goldie Fitz; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ann Collier; sister, Margaret Martin; brother, Aubrey Collier; and grandson, Jamie Roberts.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 30, 2021.