Emma Leigh McDaniel
Emma Leigh McDaniel, 79 of Stanardsville, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Stanardsville. She was the daughter of the late Albert Berkley McDaniel and Ruby Frances Jackson McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by her partner, Sandy K. Sunderland.
Emma was a PE Teacher for Lane High School and James Monroe High School for many years. She was a member of Green Hills Country Club, an avid golfer and had a love for all cats.
She is survived by a brother, Melvin McDaniel of Altivista, Va. and a sister, Mary Lou Spradlin of Forest, Va.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 13, 2022.