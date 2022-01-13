Menu
Emma Leigh McDaniel
Emma Leigh McDaniel

Emma Leigh McDaniel, 79 of Stanardsville, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Stanardsville. She was the daughter of the late Albert Berkley McDaniel and Ruby Frances Jackson McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by her partner, Sandy K. Sunderland.

Emma was a PE Teacher for Lane High School and James Monroe High School for many years. She was a member of Green Hills Country Club, an avid golfer and had a love for all cats.

She is survived by a brother, Melvin McDaniel of Altivista, Va. and a sister, Mary Lou Spradlin of Forest, Va.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
Charlottesville, VA
Over the years so many laughs with you and Sandy. RIP my friend hug Sandy for me.
Faye Norford
Friend
January 18, 2022
So sorry to hear this sad news. You were so very kind to me and protected me during some pretty fragile years. RIP. Prayers the family and Friends!
Colleen (Collins)Tyler
School
January 14, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.RIP Ms.McDaniel thanks for being a great basketball coach
Towanda Hammond
January 14, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family of Coach McDaniel. She was the Coach of Coaches! Her firm, yielding, and comforting words will be forever remembered. Thank you Coach, and may you forever RIP.
ANGELA ESTES
School
January 13, 2022
To Emma's family and friends, my condolences for your loss. I met Emma when I attended Lane High. She was always pleasant to me. Later, at Green Hills, I got to know Emma in a casual setting. She was fun, laughing and joking. I was fortunate to know her.
John L Mimms
January 13, 2022
I taught with Emma at Lane and CHS. What a wonderful person. Sorry for your loss.
Clayton Savage
School
January 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doris Wharton
School
January 13, 2022
alot of young girls looked up to you. Rip Ms Emma.
marsha
January 13, 2022
Man I can say you was a great coach and there would never be another one like you I will always remember on the basketball floor or out in the softball field the time we shall together one thing I´ll never forget how proud we made you when we won that Softball Championship your very first one you will be truly miss by so many and you will never be forgotten RIP Coach Emma McDaniel
Mary Woodfolk Jordan
January 13, 2022
I can truly say the impact you made on me was to last a lifetime. I'm sure there are many who feel that way...RIP Coach McD
Laurie Tyler
School
January 13, 2022
