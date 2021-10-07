Eric L. Starks
Eric Leonard Starks, 81, of Esmont, Va., departed this life on Monday, September 27, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born on February 25, 1940, in Esmont, a son of the late Lewis Joseph Sr. and Mary Virginia (Gray) Starks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vercarl E. (Rush) Starks; one sister, Brenda M. Woody; and one brother, Lewis J. Starks Jr.
He leaves to cherish memories three daughters, Terrie Starks, Lisa Seay (Junius) and Colleti Brown (Ryan); one special niece who he raised as his own, Autumn Starks; one son, Migranat Thomas; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one brother, Oliver A. Starks (Janie); one sister, Barbara Jean Jackson; four aunts, Marva G. Simpson, Clasteen Gray, Elizabeth Gray, and Louise Gray; three sisters-in-law, Mary Rush, Bell Rush, and the Rev. Shirlie Starks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8781 Pocket Lane, Esmont, VA 22937. Out of abundance of caution, the family is requesting everyone to wear a mask.
Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2021.