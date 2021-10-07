Menu
Eric L. Starks
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
Eric L. Starks

Eric Leonard Starks, 81, of Esmont, Va., departed this life on Monday, September 27, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

He was born on February 25, 1940, in Esmont, a son of the late Lewis Joseph Sr. and Mary Virginia (Gray) Starks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vercarl E. (Rush) Starks; one sister, Brenda M. Woody; and one brother, Lewis J. Starks Jr.

He leaves to cherish memories three daughters, Terrie Starks, Lisa Seay (Junius) and Colleti Brown (Ryan); one special niece who he raised as his own, Autumn Starks; one son, Migranat Thomas; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one brother, Oliver A. Starks (Janie); one sister, Barbara Jean Jackson; four aunts, Marva G. Simpson, Clasteen Gray, Elizabeth Gray, and Louise Gray; three sisters-in-law, Mary Rush, Bell Rush, and the Rev. Shirlie Starks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8781 Pocket Lane, Esmont, VA 22937. Out of abundance of caution, the family is requesting everyone to wear a mask.

Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
8781 Pocket Lane, Esmont, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Mr Starks since back in the Swissway days. He was a kind and gentle soul . I will miss him. My sympathy to his dear family.
scarlett cobbs
October 12, 2021
Thank you Mrs. Brown and family for allowing family to learn about your dad. Our family in DC were saddened to hear about the passing of you beloved father. We pray that you and your family members will hold fast to loving memories!
Joyce Louise Killebrew
October 10, 2021
Family How precious are our memories of uncle Eric. I thank him for every day that he was here, I thank him for loving me, teaching, being a superb uncle and a better friend, our conversations, tv nights, his guidance, building our home, not allowing me to tear down everything and rebuilding. I thank him for not saying no to me. I love you uncle Eric in a magical way, our silent conversations, you always complimenting my food. We will always hold you very dear to our heart If I had known the last time would have been the last time, I would have told you I loved you and hugged you tighter. Forever my angel Isabella would say take off your coat
Roxie, Alonzo and family
Family
October 8, 2021
Sending love to you all and praying peace for you. I am unable to make the service but you all are in my heartfelt thoughts and prayers.
Shawn
October 8, 2021
Dear Coletti and family. Sending my thoughts and condolences to you during this difficult time. May you find peace in the days ahead knowing that your father´s spirit lives on in you. Blessings to you and your family!
Katrina Brown Richardson
October 8, 2021
To my dear sweet like daughters Lisa,Collettie,Terry and son Mig. I don´t know where to start except this way, God is an awesome God as we knowand He took Eric so he and his brother Poobie will be able to sit down at the dinner table with Vicky,JoAnn and William . I believe Vicky had already prepared dinner and she told Poobie that Jesus has already made the Best Wine she had ever tasted . So sweethearts I know you and you all´s sweet families will be alright in God´s hand. Wish I could be with you but I´m in Michigan with Cristi and her family until November if it´s on God´s plan for me to do so. Much love until we see each other again. Your mom´s friend Sylvia and family
Sylvia P. Coles
Friend
October 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Uncle Eric you left a void that will never be filled physically but in our hearts you will live forever. We look at your chair and can only imagine what you would say. We are forever grateful for your visits and love. We will love you and miss you always.
Gregory and DeShanta Turner
October 7, 2021
SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE STARKS FAMILY...SO SORRY TO HEAR OF THE LOSS OF A LOVED ONE......MAY GOD CONTINUE TO WATCH OVER EACH OF YOU....BE BLESSED AND BE SAFE...WITH LOVE THE SIMS FAMILY....
LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS
Friend
October 7, 2021
