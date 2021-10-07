To my dear sweet like daughters Lisa,Collettie,Terry and son Mig. I don´t know where to start except this way, God is an awesome God as we knowand He took Eric so he and his brother Poobie will be able to sit down at the dinner table with Vicky,JoAnn and William . I believe Vicky had already prepared dinner and she told Poobie that Jesus has already made the Best Wine she had ever tasted . So sweethearts I know you and you all´s sweet families will be alright in God´s hand. Wish I could be with you but I´m in Michigan with Cristi and her family until November if it´s on God´s plan for me to do so. Much love until we see each other again. Your mom´s friend Sylvia and family

Sylvia P. Coles Friend October 7, 2021