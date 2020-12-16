Esther Lee Taylor
October 10, 1947 - December 12, 2020
Esther Lee Taylor departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Browns Cove, Va., on October 10, 1947, to the late Charles and Alberta Howard.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Arethea Ward and husband, Sherod; two beloved grandchildren, Malique and Taylor Ward, of Charlottesville; one brother, Charles Howard Jr. and wife Maria, of Charlottesville; one uncle, William "Tom" Steppe of Browns Cove, Va., and two nephews and two nieces.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Steppe Family Cemetery in Browns Cove, Va. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Please sign the guest book at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2020.