Esther Lee Taylor
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Esther Lee Taylor

October 10, 1947 - December 12, 2020

Esther Lee Taylor departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Browns Cove, Va., on October 10, 1947, to the late Charles and Alberta Howard.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Arethea Ward and husband, Sherod; two beloved grandchildren, Malique and Taylor Ward, of Charlottesville; one brother, Charles Howard Jr. and wife Maria, of Charlottesville; one uncle, William "Tom" Steppe of Browns Cove, Va., and two nephews and two nieces.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Steppe Family Cemetery in Browns Cove, Va. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Please sign the guest book at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Steppe Family Cemetery
Browns Cove, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loosing someone we love is nothing easy. We can realize that we are blessed to have been able to share in her life. I went to school with Esther, graduated with her, worked with her at the phone company and kept in touch though out the years. My condolences,
Lorine B. Brown
December 18, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of the passing of Ms. Taylor!! We were blessed to have her in our lives providing wonderful care for our daughter!! Ourselves and Caelyn loved Ms. Taylor and you, The Ward Family became our friends and family also!! She will be greatly missed!! We pray that God will continue to comfort and strengthen you throughout this most difficult time. All of our love goes out to you!!
Jana and Chad Harrison
December 17, 2020
SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF SUCH A FUNNY AND SWEET WOMAN THAT WAS ESTHER. CONDOLENCES TO HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS. I KNOW SHE WILL BE MISSED
Wanda Wingfield
December 17, 2020
Arethea I am sorry to hear that your dear sweet mom is no longer here, however, Heaven is rejoicing. I know firsthand how much you cherished your mother and she definitely cherished you. She will forever be your guardian Angel. Cousin Esther will be missed. Please know that am praying for comfort for you all during your time of sorrow. With much love always, Kim & family.
Kim Washington
December 16, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss, May God bless you and your family.
Paula Johnson
December 16, 2020
Condolences to the family... I remember Esther from Centel and she was just a genuine sweet person. When you would see Esther, Yvonne wasn´t too far behind. Hugs to Yvonne as well!
Linda Tyler
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss i use to work with Ester at phone company she was a good friend
Katherline Howard
December 16, 2020
My Deepest Condolences
Stephanie Louderback
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of working with her. Esther was one of the sweetest people. She will be missed. Thoughts & prayers are with your family
Jeanie Donnelly
December 16, 2020
I AM SO SAD TO READ THIS OBIT. OF A GOOD FRIEND AND CO-WORKER FOR MANY YEARS...SO SORRY ...SENDING PRAYERS AND HEARTFELT LOVE TO THE FAMILY....ALWAYS REMEMBEFR THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED....WITH LOVE LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS....
LESSIE N SIMS
December 16, 2020
I worked with Esther many years at the phone company she was a kind soul and a good friend, I know you will greatly miss her.
Margie Strickler Kirby
December 16, 2020
Rev. Nate Brown
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Esther was a sweet and special lady. I worked with her at Center/Sprint. She mentored me and was a friend. May God hold you close as he welcomes this precious lady home.
Lillie Far Taylor
December 16, 2020
