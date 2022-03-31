Ethel Fortune Barksdale
January 14, 1947 - March 23, 2022
Ethel Fortune Barksdale received her wings on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gracie Brooks; her brothers, William Clarence Fortune and James Leonard Fortune; and a nephew, Charles Lindburgh Burton. On January 14, 1947, she was born in Louisa, Virginia, to the late John and Annie Fortune. She attended Louisa Public School (the historic AG Richardson) and went on to complete her education at Jefferson Professional Institute. She married James Malcom Barksdale and from that union she had two daughters, Ivanov(Shelly) and Javanov(Christy).
After 38 years of service, she retired from Charlottesville City Public Schools and later returned for 10 more years part-time as a Custodial Services Sub- Coordinator. She was also employed part-time at JCPenney's and retired after 20 years of service there.
She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Ivanov Sanders-Hardy (Darryl), and Javanov Barksdale-White (Chad); grandchildren, Brittany Thornton (George), Meyah Barksdale-Carter, Haley Hardy, and Chazz Barksdale-White; great-grandchildren, Branson Hayes, Jordyn Thornton and soon to be born, Zara Thornton; sisters, Susie Fortune-Divers (John) and Denise Anderson; nieces and nephews, Doris Burton-Miller, Tracy Grooms-Key, Kenya Holland, Clarence Leroy Fortune (Bessie), Carlos Anderson (Towanda), and Kenneth Anderson; great nieces and nephews, Wendy Pittman, Charles Burton, Aaryn Grooms Key, Tzeira Ginn (Allen), Clarence Fortune Jr., Kareem Taylor, Carlos Anderson Jr., and Takiyah Anderson, and a host of other loved relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in The Sun Chapel at D. D. Watson, Louisa with Elder Ruben Lewis Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery at Frencliff. Condolences maybe offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 31, 2022.