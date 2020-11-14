Ethel "Frances" Knight
July 8, 1938 - November 12, 2020
Ethel "Frances" Knight, 82, of Dyke, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.
Frances was born July 8, 1938 in Dyke, Va., daughter of the late Homer Knight and Eva Morris Knight.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Shifflett; brothers-in-law, Huey Shifflett and George Dudley; nephew, Mitchell "Mitch" Shifflett; and niece, Michele Shifflett.
Frances is survived by her sisters, Leah Knight of Dyke, Va. and Marjorie Dudley of Waynesboro, Va.; nephews, George Dudley and John Dudley (Teresa); niece, Jenny Allen (Glen); great-nieces, Jolie Dudley, Jillian Fritz, Reagan Allen and Rachel Allen; dear friend, Pete Brill of Stanardsville, Va.; and many other many members and friends.
Frances worked at Acme Visible Records in Crozet, Va. for 10 years. She retired from the City of Charlottesville with 31 years of service.
One of Frances's favorite pastimes was being outside and providing food for the bird during all seasons. She enjoyed her weekly Saturday shopping trips with her sister, Leah. Frances had a kind spirit, gracious smile and loved helping others.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. C.C. Kurtz officiating.
A special thank you to Sarah Paugh and Desi Paugh for their help and dedication taking care of Frances. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Hospice of the Piedmont and Felicia, Caroline Shifflett and Peggy Campos.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 14, 2020.