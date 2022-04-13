Dr. Eugene Morong
October 24, 1928 - April 8, 2022
Dr. Eugene Morong, 93, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, with his daughter by his side. Dr. Morong was born on October 24, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Raymond David Morong and Pearl Rosenberg Morong.
He studied medicine at the University of Geneva and was granted a fellowship at New York Medical College. He was board-certified in psychiatry and neurology.
More than anything, Eugene enjoyed teaching and sharing his knowledge and passions, from the Dodgers to Descarte, quantum physics, to art and music. Always with excitement and humor, he took time to understand and meet everyone where they were. His entire professional career as a physician, was dedicated to providing care to those who were less fortunate.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Morong was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Martin) Morong and his beloved granddaughters, Jennifer Honick and Rachel Honick.
Dr. Morong leaves behind his daughters, Gigi Michaels and Eve Morong; son, Cliff Michaels; and his grandchildren, Ryan Honick, Ian Honick, and Ethan Briere; He is also survived by his sister, Carol Pastor; his nieces, Ruth Davis and Rachel Zweibach; his nephew, Leo Pastor; and son-in-laws, Craig Honick, Danny Briere, and Andy Maltz.
A Celebration of Dr. Morong's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
A reception will follow immediately at Knight's Gambit Winery from 5 until 8 p.m., 2218 Lake Albemarle Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Morong's memory to ~ The Jennifer Taylor Honick Foundation (his granddaughter), The Rohr Chabad House at UVA or to Doctors Without Borders
.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 13, 2022.