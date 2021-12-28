Eunice Monroe Talley
October 15, 1931 - December 20, 2021
Eunice Monroe Talley, 90 years, departed this life on December 20, 2021. She was born on October 15, 1931, to the late Thomas Benton and Elnita Cobbs Monroe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Richard Talley and Lafayette Raymond Saylor; her daughter, Brenda Eunice Saylor Tibbs; and her brother, Nolan Webster Monroe.
Eunice is survived by her son, Nolan Lafayette Saylor; sisters, Ada Monroe Saylor and Desiree Kretzschmar; two granddaughters, Tania Saylor Peterson (George) and Kalifa Byrd; a grandson, Jean Jacques Lafontant; two great-grandsons, Thomas and Michael Peterson; five nieces, Jennifer Saylor Stacy (Scott), Melissa Saylor Walker (Andre), Gloria and Angel Saylor, and Nicole Carr Batts; a nephew, Christopher Kociban; and a host of great nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave, Charlottesville, Virginia. She will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.