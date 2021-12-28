Menu
Eunice Monroe Talley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Eunice Monroe Talley

October 15, 1931 - December 20, 2021

Eunice Monroe Talley, 90 years, departed this life on December 20, 2021. She was born on October 15, 1931, to the late Thomas Benton and Elnita Cobbs Monroe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Richard Talley and Lafayette Raymond Saylor; her daughter, Brenda Eunice Saylor Tibbs; and her brother, Nolan Webster Monroe.

Eunice is survived by her son, Nolan Lafayette Saylor; sisters, Ada Monroe Saylor and Desiree Kretzschmar; two granddaughters, Tania Saylor Peterson (George) and Kalifa Byrd; a grandson, Jean Jacques Lafontant; two great-grandsons, Thomas and Michael Peterson; five nieces, Jennifer Saylor Stacy (Scott), Melissa Saylor Walker (Andre), Gloria and Angel Saylor, and Nicole Carr Batts; a nephew, Christopher Kociban; and a host of great nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave, Charlottesville, Virginia. She will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.

Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc

108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Reposing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church
105 Lankford Ave, Charlottesville, VA
Dec
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church
105 Lankford Ave, Charlottesville, VA
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love and Blessings.
Linda Wayne and Family
Family
December 30, 2021
To my dear Nolan,Ada, Desiree and your precious family . My heart is so sad to read my daily mail to find that my sweet sister like from years ago have passed on. I loved Eunice so very much as I have always loved your whole family. Prayers will surely go up for your family and friends from me I thank God that we know our Awesome God makes no mistakes when he calls whom ever chooses ans He certainly knows an Angel when He needs one to join His Heavenly Choir. I pray for peace over each of you all and your homes as well..Much love always,your sister in Christ Jesus,Sylvia
Sylvia P. Harris Coles
Friend
December 30, 2021
Our prayers, blessings and love for our families as we grieve the passing of our beloved relative, EUNICE. We will miss her but anticipate the great family reunion in heaven. Stay strong.
Jack and Waltine Eubanks
Family
December 29, 2021
The Nelson's family sending sympathy for Q and prayers to you and your family.
Dyann Nelson-Reese
December 28, 2021
Ms. Eunice (Talley) was a second mother to me. When I moved to DC in March 1974 at a time when FM radio was in it's infancy; and cellular phones were unheard of, she welcomed me into her home. She taught me the mechanics of survival in city life, and encouraged me to achieve. I remember her words of wisdom (I live by today) "save $10 for every $300 you make. You will be surprised at how it adds up".
Allen and Henrietta Williams Family
December 28, 2021
My heart goes out to all of Eunice's Family. I think of you all as more than friends, you are part of my family. As Elnita you to say "God will take on your earthly burdens." With all my sympathy, Bruce
Bruce Wetzel
Friend
December 28, 2021
My Deepest Sympathies and Prayers go out To Ada Saylor and Entire Saylor Family. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with You All.
Fonda Herring & The Spradlin´s
Friend
December 28, 2021
