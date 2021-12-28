To my dear Nolan,Ada, Desiree and your precious family . My heart is so sad to read my daily mail to find that my sweet sister like from years ago have passed on. I loved Eunice so very much as I have always loved your whole family. Prayers will surely go up for your family and friends from me I thank God that we know our Awesome God makes no mistakes when he calls whom ever chooses ans He certainly knows an Angel when He needs one to join His Heavenly Choir. I pray for peace over each of you all and your homes as well..Much love always,your sister in Christ Jesus,Sylvia

Sylvia P. Harris Coles Friend December 30, 2021