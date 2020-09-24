Evelyn C. Loving Johnson January 26, 1932 - September 19, 2020 Evelyn C. Loving Johnson, 88, of Charlottesville, Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born on January 26, 1932, in Esmont, Virginia to the late, John Henry Loving and Marion Johnson. Evelyn received her formal education in the Albemarle County School's Esmont Community. Evelyn worked in several capacities throughout her life, she was employed for many years in the Biology Department at the University of Virginia; worked as a Personal Assistant to the Jessup family; and in her last position she was a CNA in Private Nursing Care, employed with At Home Health Staffing. Evelyn was baptized at an early age and would often recall her experience of being dipped into the river by her preacher. She became a member of Sand Road Baptist Church. Her personality exuded happiness and it revealed her as an all-around fun-loving gem. She was a member of the Party Mixers Social Club; and was especially known for her baking skills that created delicious pound cakes, sweet potato pies, and the best pineapple coconut pie. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lawrence R. Johnson; two sons, Robert L. "Tubby" Johnson and Edward F. "Pee Wee" Johnson; two grandsons, Tobyn Dion Ross and Michael Childress; a sister, Inez E. Blake; and a brother, John H. Loving Jr. Her memory will live on in three sons, Alvin L. Johnson and wife, Joyce of Fla., the Rev. Wayne L. Johnson of Richmond, Va., and Clinton T. "Timmy" Johnson of Charlottesville, Va.; four grandchildren, Mitchell Childress, Christie Johnson, Melissa Hedgeman, and a devoted grandson, Nathan A. Harper all of Charlottesville; one sister, Savada Lemon and husband, the Rev. Milton Lemon; a special relative, Vanita Thomas; a special niece, Marion McQueen-Bey; three special great-nephews, Jamin, Mentos, and Marchand McQueen-Bey; special friends, John R. Shifflett, the Rev. Stephanie Elaine Rose, and Levis D. Johnson; a number of nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Southside Church of God, 1807 Avon Street Ext., Charlottesville. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Walk Through viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com . J. F. Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA