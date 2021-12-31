Everett "Bubba" Lamone Harris
January 21, 1986 - December 25, 2021
Matthew 5:16 says "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." Everett L. Harris surely shared his light and good with this world wherever he went.
Everett "Bubba" Lamone Harris, 35, of Charlottesville, Virginia, received his heavenly wings on December 25, 2021, surrounded in love by his mother and fiancé at the UVA Medical Center. A wonderful son, fiancé, cousin, nephew and friend, Everett was born on January 21, 1986, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was preceded by his father, Zand Vest; his stepfather, Kenny Martin; his maternal grandparents, James and Virginia Harris; his paternal grandparents, Patsy and George Vest; one aunt, Elizabeth Harris; one uncle, Joseph Harris; a great-aunt, Theresa Banks; and great-uncles, Paul Banks and the Rev. Henry Banks.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rosa Martin; his fiancée, Charlsie Stratton; and their fur family, Sanka, Mocha and O'Shea. As well as two aunts, Sharon Harris of Afton, Virginia, and Patsy Rainey of Emporia, Virginia; four uncles, Stanley Harris of Selana City, Kansas, Alfred Harris (Joyce) of Waynesboro, Virginia, Dale Harris (Tammy) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Raymond Harris (Doris) of Lumberton, North Carolina; great- aunts, Mamie Banks of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Melinda Banks of Waynesboro, Virginia; great-uncles, Guy Banks (Debra) of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Robert Banks (Ordee) of Providence, Rhode Island; two cousins as brothers, Marcus Harris and James Miles, and other cousins, friends and relatives.
Everett had the biggest heart, best smile and sweetest spirit. He led with great humor and was always ready to make a new friend. Everett was an amazing gift to this world and those he touched and will be immeasurably missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life service will be held at Zion Union Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Virginia, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Eagle Baptist Church in Nellysford Virginia. We will be observing COVID safety protocols and masks will be required.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.