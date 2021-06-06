Fannie Elisabeth Mawyer Clark



Fannie Elisabeth Mawyer Clark, age 98 years, departed this life on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.



Fannie was born on January 28, 1923, in Heards, Va., to the late Charlie J. Mawyer and Helen Toms Mawyer. She was also preceded in death in 2004 by her husband of 58 years, Roy Shannon Clark Jr.



Fannie was the middle of five children and was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph P. Mawyer and his wife, Claire, Charles A. Mawyer and his wife, Margaret; her sisters, Phyllis B. Mawyer and Ora M. Atwell and her husband, Jay and their son, Alex Atwell III.



She is survived by her two children, Roy Shannon Clark III, and Elisabeth and her husband, Samuel Clarke; former daughter-in-law, Diane R. Clark; one brother-in-law, Nimrod Clark; five nieces and nephews, Ralph P. Mawyer Jr. (Tonya), Kent W. Mawyer (Karen), Drew Mawyer (Connie), and Susan M. Sallwasser (George); niece-in-law, Sandy Atwell (widow of Alex), Andy Atwell (Kirsta); and a former niece-in-law, Patsy Atwell.



She was blessed to live long enough to welcome 14 great-nieces and nephews and their spouses, Melissa, Jake (Sabrina), Josh (Jenn), Kate (Michael), Charlie (Jess), Seth (Karianne), Stephanie, Ashley (Te), Abby (Melchor), Allison (Phillip), Keri, Katelyn, Mandi (Christa) and Dakota; and 12 great-great nieces and nephews, Britney, Ben, Fiona, Max, Jameson, Henry, Harper, Jace, Lincoln, Reagan, Tripp, and Presley.



Mom never met a child she didn't love and had many "adopted grandchildren". She was Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, a volunteer with the Girl Scouts and a volunteer at Red Hill Elementary School.



Fannie was a life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church, having joined on July 3, 1932. It became a main focus of her life. She taught Sunday school, worked with the youth, was active in the United Methodist Women, and held many offices, including church treasurer for 19 years. She attended regularly even though from the time she was 90, hearing loss reduced her participation in many activities, but she enjoyed the time with other members. She was the unofficial greeter at Trinity and welcomed everyone, whether a member or a visitor, usually with a hug.



Fannie was a 1940 graduate of Red Hill High School where she was president of her class all four years, a member of the championship spelling and debating teams, editor of the school paper 'Red Dust' and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She also received the Paul Goodloe McIntire Award as the outstanding female graduate of all the schools in Albemarle County in 1940.



She attended the Jefferson School of Commerce and worked for many years as a secretary and social companion to several very wonderful people.



In 1985 she and Shannon purchased a 5th wheel trailer and until 2001, they loved traveling all over the United States and Canada – enjoying the natural beauty of this world. After Shannon's death, she and her daughter Elis made many memorable auto trips.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to Trinity UM Church, P.O. Box 37, North Garden VA 22959, Robert Ford Haitian Foundation, c/o Dr. Raymond Ford, 3522 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, Society of St. Andrew, 3383 Sweet Hollow Road, Big Island, VA 24526-8517, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. She requested to be cremated and will be buried next to Shannon at Mooreland Baptist Church.



An informal visitation/celebration of life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the picnic shelter of Mt. Olivet Church, 2500 Old Lynchburg Rd, North Garden, VA 22959. Write down a memory, tell how she influenced your life or bring a favorite picture to share. Anyone who is vaccinated is welcome to attend without wearing a mask.



Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.