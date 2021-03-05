Menu
Fay Hill Brooks Williams
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA
Fay Hill Brooks Williams

Fay Hill Brooks Williams, 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Hospice House of Charlottesville.

One of nine children, Fay Hill Brooks Williams was born in Mount Dora, Florida on October 27, 1946 to the late Benjamin and Winifred Hill.

Preceded in death by several siblings, Bennie Hill, Benjamin Hill Jr., Theodis Hill, William Fullmore and Mildred Lewis; and her husband, Larry Williams.

She left a legacy of love, faith, and service that will be forever remembered and cherished by family and friends. Celebrating her life and those precious memories are her sons, Mark Edwards Roberts and Jason Brooks; brothers, Robert C. Hill, Richmond, Virginia and Richard C. Hill (Patricia), Eugene, Oregon. In addition, Fay is lovingly celebrated by a devoted sister and brother-in-law, Sissy and Kenneth Leatherwood, who relocated Fay to Charlottesville, Va. when Fay's health began to decline. Other relatives include aunt, Gertrude Streeter; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of Mcclenny Funeral Service.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost, may she in rest peace
Thelma Wicks
March 7, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Fay Hill Brooks Williams.
Job Well Done now Rest In Paradise
Fay.
Gail Isaac-Thomas
EUSTIS, FL
Gail Isaac-Thomas
Friend
March 6, 2021
Rest in peace dear sister. The work that you have done speaks for itself as a true servant and woman of God. Love you always Bobby!
Robert Hill
Brother
March 6, 2021
