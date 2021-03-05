Fay Hill Brooks Williams
Fay Hill Brooks Williams, 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Hospice House of Charlottesville.
One of nine children, Fay Hill Brooks Williams was born in Mount Dora, Florida on October 27, 1946 to the late Benjamin and Winifred Hill.
Preceded in death by several siblings, Bennie Hill, Benjamin Hill Jr., Theodis Hill, William Fullmore and Mildred Lewis; and her husband, Larry Williams.
She left a legacy of love, faith, and service that will be forever remembered and cherished by family and friends. Celebrating her life and those precious memories are her sons, Mark Edwards Roberts and Jason Brooks; brothers, Robert C. Hill, Richmond, Virginia and Richard C. Hill (Patricia), Eugene, Oregon. In addition, Fay is lovingly celebrated by a devoted sister and brother-in-law, Sissy and Kenneth Leatherwood, who relocated Fay to Charlottesville, Va. when Fay's health began to decline. Other relatives include aunt, Gertrude Streeter; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 5, 2021.