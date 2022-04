Florence "Sissy" Elizabeth Keller Bruton



July 21, 1936 - October 25, 2020



As a result of the Covid restrictions that have now been lifted, there will be COMBINED services for both Sissy and her husband, LeRoy Adam Bruton. The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens.



