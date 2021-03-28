Florence Cornelia Deane BurnettFlorence Cornelia Deane Burnett, 97, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 23, 1923, to the late Floyd Sidney Deane and Cornelia Ann Dickerson Deane. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Hampton Burnett Jr.; brother, Samuel Deane; and sister, Maragarite Smith.She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Burnett Bowe and husband, Robert, of Houston, Texas; two sons, Gerald Hampton Burnett and Gary Deane Burnett and wife, Carol, of Ruckersville; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastors Steve Netherly and Scott Hendricks will officiate.Special thanks to Dr. Brooke Bostic and his team with Medi Hospice, Katie Champion, Kristin Hassan, Rachel Dougherty, and Chasity Taylor.In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider Medi Home Health & Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22901.