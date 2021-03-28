Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence Cornelia Deane Burnett
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Florence Cornelia Deane Burnett

Florence Cornelia Deane Burnett, 97, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 23, 1923, to the late Floyd Sidney Deane and Cornelia Ann Dickerson Deane. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Hampton Burnett Jr.; brother, Samuel Deane; and sister, Maragarite Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Burnett Bowe and husband, Robert, of Houston, Texas; two sons, Gerald Hampton Burnett and Gary Deane Burnett and wife, Carol, of Ruckersville; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastors Steve Netherly and Scott Hendricks will officiate.

Special thanks to Dr. Brooke Bostic and his team with Medi Hospice, Katie Champion, Kristin Hassan, Rachel Dougherty, and Chasity Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider Medi Home Health & Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My sympathy and prayers to all of Florence's family. She was a nice lady and a good worker.
David Martin
April 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Florence and I worked together at State Farm for years. Such a nice, jovial lady.
David Morris
April 11, 2021
Remembering Florence makes me smile as she was always such a kind and friendly lady, and she always had a smile. My sympathy to all of her family.
Marian Durrer
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Florence was such a pillar at Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Joanne & Bob Burkholder
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results