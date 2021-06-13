Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Allen Garrison
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Floyd Allen Garrison

Floyd Allen Garrison, 77, of Waynesboro, Va., died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on March 25, 1944 to the late, Rueben and Polly Garrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Garrison and one brother, Monroe Garrison.

He is survived by one son, Patrick Garrison of Harrisonburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Allen Garrison, Lacey Iskrzak, and Amber Drumheller; and one sister, Shirley Shifflett and husband, Leroy of Boonesville, Va. and Davis E. Garrison and wife, Edith of White Hall, Va.

He was a member of the Lake Road Church of God and worked for McKee Foods.

Family will receive friends at the Lake Road Church of God on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. and service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lake Road Church of God and internment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery following church service with Pastor Bryan Cadle officiating.

Anderson Funeral Home of Crozet is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Lake Road Church of God
VA
Jun
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Lake Road Church of God
VA
Jun
14
Interment
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda and Don Critzer
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sorry to have learned of Floyd's passing. Our hearts sunk, but then thought how happy he must be to be with his Lord and Savior. He & his siblings sang in church, but now He will be singing with the Angels in Heaven. They will love his guitar picking as much as we did. Prayers to Shirley and Davis' family for comfort during this sad time. In Jesus' name.~
Don & Phyllis Bibb
Friend
June 14, 2021
My condolences to Floyd's family and friends. I don't believe anyone did not like Floyd.I knew him and may family members. You have my sympathy.
William Raines
June 14, 2021
To all the family members and friends, I offer my deepest sympathy and prayers for each of you.
Elner Garrison Vess "Ellie"
June 14, 2021
May God bless the family in this time of sorrow.
David Frazier
Family
June 14, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association and Class of 1967 were very sorry to hear about Floyd's passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association and Class of 1967
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry to read of Floyd´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this time. Floyd was a good man and will be missed by all who knew him. Love to all!
Kenny and Jean Crawford
Family
June 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy for all the family and friends
Rachel Shifflett
Friend
June 13, 2021
You will be greatly missed uncle Floyd. God gave you a voice to sing and you sure sung beautifully. Now you can sing with the angels
Beverly Garrison Ellinger
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results