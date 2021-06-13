Floyd Allen GarrisonFloyd Allen Garrison, 77, of Waynesboro, Va., died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on March 25, 1944 to the late, Rueben and Polly Garrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Garrison and one brother, Monroe Garrison.He is survived by one son, Patrick Garrison of Harrisonburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Allen Garrison, Lacey Iskrzak, and Amber Drumheller; and one sister, Shirley Shifflett and husband, Leroy of Boonesville, Va. and Davis E. Garrison and wife, Edith of White Hall, Va.He was a member of the Lake Road Church of God and worked for McKee Foods.Family will receive friends at the Lake Road Church of God on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. and service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lake Road Church of God and internment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery following church service with Pastor Bryan Cadle officiating.Anderson Funeral Home of Crozet is in charge of arrangements.