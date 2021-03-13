Frances Cora Bryant, was born on November 17, 1932, to the late Horace Simms and Mildred Christian Simms in Clifton Forge, Virginia. She was married to the late Wilson Bryant Sr. She went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021.
She attended Jefferson High School. She was a Nursing Assistant and private caregiver for over 30 years. She was also known for her amazing culinary skills, her love for music and dancing, she also enjoyed being around family and friends.
Frances was a former member of Main Street Baptist Church (Clifton Forge, Virginia) and later moved her membership to Mount Zion First African Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, James, Nathaniel, Wanda Wilson (Mark), and Katherine, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Francis (Sabrina) of King George, Virginia; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and a host of beloved relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Bryant Sr.; daughter, Theresa Bryant-Vest; son, Wilson Bryant Jr.; granddaughter, Patrice Bolling; and great-grandchild, LeBron Wilson.
Viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at McClenny Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Hello James and Family,
Where has time gone? I did not realize that we are upon a year of Ms. Bryant's homegoing. Wow! Time is not waiting for anyone, If you want to do it, do it. If you need to say it , say it. If you need to visit, visit. Do not leave anything undone. James, I know the feeling as I have traveled this road myself. Thinking of you and your family as the anniversary of your mom's transition
nears. Celebrate the day as a day of reflection and the good times, with your mom. May the peace of God be with you, on this first anniversary of your mom's presence with the LORD!
James Everett
March 6, 2022
WOW! It has been a year since Ms. Frances' passing. She will always be in my heart as will Teresa and Bubba. Gone, but NEVER FORGOTTEN. I have so many memories of them. Family may GOD continue to Bless and keep your memories fresh in your hearts and mines. Love you All.
Linda Allen Wayne
Family
March 5, 2022
So sorry about the lost of a sweet lady I knew. My prayers goes out to the Bryant family. May god hug and watch over y'all as the days go on.
Condolences to the Bryant Family 2021
Joyce Taylor
March 22, 2021
Condolences to the Bryant family, Mrs. Bryant was a beautiful and kind woman. May God give you peace during this time.
Lena Jones
March 20, 2021
My condolences to the Bryant family I will keep you all in my prayers.
Tomaja Johnson
March 17, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy, sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother she was a lovely lady I remember those peanut butter and jelly sandwich she would give us after school. GodBless your family always. Alice Jefferson Georgetta Little.
Georgetta Little
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mother the family is in my prayers.
Teresa Wiliiams
March 15, 2021
I just heard of your mom´s passing. Sending my condolences and prayers to the family.
Patti paige
March 15, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy to the Bryant Family. You are in our prayers.
Mary and Ralph Wells
March 15, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Carmelita Wood
March 15, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Our most sincere condolences. Love, Mrs. Hicks, Rena. And Gina
Rena. Hicks
Friend
March 15, 2021
A great mother and a good devoted friend
George Dillard
March 15, 2021
Sorry for your lost praying for the family
Kathy sandridge
March 14, 2021
Family, may you have Peace knowing how wonderful your Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother was to everyone she met. Ms. Frances was always a great example of a STRONG woman. I will always have memories of how Theresa, Bubba, Wanda, James, Poodie, Francis and Kady grew up together between Rosser Avenue and 11th Street. I will always be part of all of you and may GOD GIVE YOU PEACE in this transition of your WONDERFUL Mother. Love and Blessings
Linda Allen Wayne
March 14, 2021
Ms Frances wa a sweet and kind person will be truly miss always say bye-bye rest in heaven sweet angel
Brenda Rankins
March 14, 2021
To the Bryant family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. God is a healer and He will bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time. You are in my prayers.
Rochelle Nightengale
Rochelle Nightengale
March 14, 2021
My condolences to Deacon Francis and Sister Sabrina Bryant and family my prayers are with you, your loved one has transition from Earth to Glory and Mrs. Frances seed fell on good grounds and she produce many fruit that will never be forgotten . God will never leave or forsake you and his love will be with you always .
Pearl Newlon
March 14, 2021
Remembering Mrs. Bryant, praying for James and family.
Marvin and Deborah Tyler
March 14, 2021
To: James and Family,
Your mother was a special lady whom in met in 1982, when I moved to Charlottesville. As a stranger to the city, I met you, James, and your mother, who welcomed me into your home, I remember her telling me that anytime I needed a place to stay I could come to your home. Those are words that I have never forgotten. I have not seen her in a long time, but I have never forgotten her kind and gentle presence, her smile and her greeting, when she saw me was " hey l'il James. Her presence will be missed on this earth. But, the story does not end there. She is no longer in our presence on earth, but she is in our future, in heaven, where we will all see her again! What a great ending, to an eternal story. God has spoken, let all of His people say Amen!
James, may strength and peace of God rest upon you and your family, in this difficult time. Stand with God until you are able to stand alone, again. God did it for me, He will do it for you. In Jesus' name. Amen!
James Everett
March 14, 2021
Sending My Condolences to the Bryant Family for the loss of your loved one. Mrs. Bryant was a very kind and sweet lady that was like Family to my Family. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Mike Keys
Friend
March 14, 2021
I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOST IAM PRAYING FOR YOU SND YOUR FAMILY
Alice washington
March 14, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers of comfort are sent to your family.I pray for your strength and healing from your loss.God bless each of you.
Brenda Jackson
March 13, 2021
With my greatest sympathy to the family with prayers from the
Hester famil
Selita Hester
March 13, 2021
You are in my thoughts and I am sending you my deepest sympathy for the loss of your Mother.
Cynthia Walker
Friend
March 13, 2021
Mrs. Bryant blessed so many people with her kindness. Praying that you’ll find comfort in your precious memories of her.
Melissa Lindsay
March 13, 2021
Ms. Bryant , you have been more than a Blessing to me and my family. Thanks for your kindness and always looking out for us. You have touched us in ways you'll never know. You're a great lost to us all. Prayers and Blessings go out to your family in there time of grieving and always. Love Peggy. Sam and Ahri. God Bless
Peggy Johnson
Neighbor
March 13, 2021
Deepest Condolences to James and the entire Bryant Family, in the loss of your mother. Mrs. Frances will always be remembered for her love of family, friends and life. May God bless each of you, and provide you the strength to get through this difficult time.
Ernestine Baker-Feggans
March 13, 2021
Love and prayers to all the family.
Linda Jones Mitchell
March 13, 2021
I am thinking of you and praying for your comfort during these difficult times.
Stella Satchell
Family
March 13, 2021
"Mrs. Bryant" as we addressed her, beloved Frances, basically raised me as a young teen in a confusing time in my family's journey. She was always there when I came home from school, greeting me with a smile, some laughs, and wise words to help guide me throughout the day. Not to mention a culinary skills second to none. My entire family was very fond of Frances. My sisters and I often talk about how Mrs. Bryant was the best, and truly loved us all. Her spirit remains, and though I moved away for 30 years as an adult, her influence on me as a caring human in the world today will live on, just as her spirit will for all of us. I would like to believe that she and my Mom are up there now together having a few laughs and smiles. Condolences to James and the entire family from the Beller's.
Michael Beller
March 13, 2021
Sending you and your family thoughts of comfort and wishes that the many special memories you hold in your heart will help you through this sad time.
Laurie Carpenter
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Patricia Cabell
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the family during this time in your lives, peace be still.
Angela Estes
March 13, 2021
To the Bryant Family, My deepest sympathy is with you in your time of grief. I pray you'll sense God's presence and find in Him , Peace. Love you and praying for you. Sister Ava, CBCCS.
Ava Brooks
March 12, 2021
God bless the family during this difficult time. RIP Mrs. Bryant The Harris Family
Melvin Harris Harris
Friend
March 12, 2021
The Shrieves Family
March 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Bryant family and loved ones !
Coley Satchell
Family
March 11, 2021
From the first time I met her she showed me love and open her house to us while we visited. A God fearing woman and I was so Bless to continue to receive that love through her son Francis and his wife. Family members be thankful for the time you all had with her before God called her home.