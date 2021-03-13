To: James and Family, Your mother was a special lady whom in met in 1982, when I moved to Charlottesville. As a stranger to the city, I met you, James, and your mother, who welcomed me into your home, I remember her telling me that anytime I needed a place to stay I could come to your home. Those are words that I have never forgotten. I have not seen her in a long time, but I have never forgotten her kind and gentle presence, her smile and her greeting, when she saw me was " hey l'il James. Her presence will be missed on this earth. But, the story does not end there. She is no longer in our presence on earth, but she is in our future, in heaven, where we will all see her again! What a great ending, to an eternal story. God has spoken, let all of His people say Amen! James, may strength and peace of God rest upon you and your family, in this difficult time. Stand with God until you are able to stand alone, again. God did it for me, He will do it for you. In Jesus' name. Amen!

James Everett March 14, 2021